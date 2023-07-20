Mitas adds more power to its SPORT FORCE+ EV range with two new large-sized tires

Two large-sized tires coming off the production line in August 2023

New rear tires designed for extra grip and intense rides

SPORT FORCE+ EV tire line now in 7 sizes for extra force for even more sports bikes

Mitas is extending the SPORT FORCE+ EV tire range with two new rear sizes, 180/60ZR17 and 200/55ZR17, available from August 2023. The new sizes expand the tire range to seven sizes.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President Two Wheels and Specialty Tires at Yokohama TWS explains: “We are really excited to introduce larger sizes to our SPORT FORCE+ EV tire line. In combination with our existing portfolio, we will cover a wider range of sizes and more popular sports bikes models.”.

Mitas SPORT FORCE+ EV (EV meaning Evolution) is designed for public roads and is also ready for the racetrack. SPORT FORCE+ EV is an evolution of SPORT FORCE+ and features a special Multi Compound Technology (MCTT) so tires can reach the right service temperature quickly. MCTT ensures excellent grip at all lean angles and gives greater traction as well as straight line stability even after prolonged and intense use. SPORT FORCE+ EV has been made with a limited silica content for better grip even when wet.

For further information on the Mitas SPORT FORCE+ EV, go to: www.mitas-moto.com/en/products/motorcycle-on-road-tires/motorcycle-sport-tires/sport-force-plus-ev.

Source: Mitas