The Triumph Chrome collection

Ten beautifully hand-crafted and distinctive limited-edition motorcycles

Inspired by the classic custom look that has been a significant part of Triumph’s iconic history, from the original chromed tank of the 1937 Speed Twin to the 1960s Tritons, and all the way up to the birth of the custom classic generation, this new collection of beautiful, limited editions celebrates the craftsmanship and artistry that sits at the heart of Triumph’s DNA.

All available for one year only, each of the ten new limited-edition motorcycles in this stunning collection bring a unique, bold, and beautiful new take on the latest generation of Triumph’s legendary modern classic Bonneville line-up and world leading Rocket 3, with a hand-crafted and distinctive chrome scheme, accompanied by new Chrome Edition accessory kits.

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition

Bold and impressive chrome fuel tank with Jet Black accent

Matching Jet Black fly screen, headlight bowls, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

Striking chrome fuel tank with eye-catching and distinctive Diablo Red accent

Complemented with Jet Black headlight bowls and fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

Flawless chrome tank with heritage-inspired Meriden Blue painted accents

Classic Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

Elegant chrome tank with a Jet Black painted overlay and Triumph triangle tank badging

Jet Black mudguards and side panels

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

Beautiful chrome fuel tank with stylish Brooklands Green painted tank stripe

Brushed aluminum mudguards and heat-shield, with Jet Black headlight bowl and side panels

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition

Exquisitely crafted chrome tank with bold Diablo Red Surround

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

Stunning heritage-inspired full chrome tank with a subtle and classy Jet Black seam

Matching Jet Black mudguards, side panels, seat cowl and headlight bowl

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

Contemporary Cobalt Blue tank with beautiful Chrome Edition metal stripe,

Complementing classic chrome badges and fuel filler cap, Jet Black mudguards and side panels

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Red Hopper scheme with eye-catching Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, elegant Jet Black tank stripe and Triumph triangle tank badging with metal detailing

Contrasting Jet Black mudguards and side panels with new red and silver logo graphics

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Brooklands Green scheme with classic Jet Black tank stripe, bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Triumph triangle tank badging with chrome detailing

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and frame cowl

Following high demand for the 2022 Gold Line limited editions, which brought brighter colors and beautifully hand-finished schemes to eight of Triumph’s most iconic modern classics, now 2023 sees the introduction of a new ten-model-strong range of stunning, limited-edition motorcycles – the Chrome Collection.

Inspired by the custom chrome design heritage of the brands iconic past, the Chrome Collection celebrates Triumph’s state-of-the-art chrome-detailing facility and the expert teams of specialist design and manufacturing engineers who have perfected the process over many years, across hundreds of accessories, beautiful badges, and detailing. The result is a flawless chrome finish every time – distinctive, stylish, and exquisitely hand-crafted.

Encompassing Triumph’s legendary Bonneville line-up and the world leading Rocket 3, each of the ten new limited editions feature a unique Chrome Edition scheme, chosen specifically to reflect each model’s rich heritage, and exquisitely finished to reinforce Triumph’s renowned reputation for premium quality and exceptional detailing. Together with the thrilling performance, neutral handling, and modern capability of the modern classics range, these stunning specials combine contemporary design with nostalgic echoes of the Bonneville’s deep and rich history.

Available to order now, these exclusive limited editions are available for one year only and will be coming into dealerships around the world in early 2023.

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition

The new Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition is, without question, a head-turner. A real beauty in monochrome, the flawless full chrome fuel tank with its Jet Black accent is complemented by Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowls, front mudguard, fly screen, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork. The Matte Aluminum upper radiator cowl and fork guards provide a stunning contrast against the black engine and bodywork.

The largest capacity production motorcycle with record-breaking torque, the Rocket 3 R is the ultimate high-performance roadster. With a broad, flat torque curve that hits its staggering 221 Nm peak at 4,000rpm and simply refuses to tail off, the 2,500cc three-cylinder engine is in a class of its own with an engine character like no other motorcycle.

The latest technology helps to ensure the smoothest power delivery possible, with ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes, and cornering optimized traction control and ABS. Suspension is high-quality too, with two-way adjustable Showa 47mm USD forks with 120mm travel, and a fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock RSU with 107mm of wheel travel. Braking is always assured and confidence-inspiring, courtesy of top-spec twin Brembo Stylema calipers matched to 320mm discs.

Available for one year only, a dedicated Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition Accessory Kit compliments this stunning new edition, featuring a specially selected set of custom accessories including bar end mirrors.

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

Muscular presence and brutal power, in complete laid-back comfort. The Rocket 3 GT redefined the cruiser category, with the incredible numbers of its spec sheet and its effortless touring capability.

Now, new for 2023, and available for one year only, the Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition sits alongside the Rocket 3 R beautifully, sharing the same flawless full chrome tank with an eye-catching and distinctive Diablo Red.

Jet Black headlight bowls, fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels, and rear bodywork complement the lustrous red and chrome perfectly, while Matte Aluminum Silver fork guards and upper radiator cowls highlight the stunning lines and tie-in beautifully with the matching exhausts and intakes.

The largest capacity of any production motorcycle in the world, the Rocket 3 delivers record-breaking torque, and the premium specification and technology to match. Ride-by-wire throttle, plus optimized cornering traction control and ABS ensure safety in all conditions while the four riding modes can be changed to suit conditions and rider preference.

High-quality components feature across the motorcycle, with two-way adjustable Showa 47mm USD forks and a fully adjustable Showa piggyback monoshock, ensuring rider comfort, either solo or two-up with luggage.

Braking is always assured and confidence-inspiring, thanks to the top-spec twin Brembo Stylema calipers, matched to 320mm discs.

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

The definitive British motorcycle icon, the Bonneville T120 combines high-specification, modern capability, thrilling torque-rich performance and original, iconic Bonneville style. Now for 2023, the Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition brings a custom-inspired stunning new look.

The fuel tank is the centerpiece of this immaculate limited edition, flawlessly chromed, with an iconic and distinctive Meriden Blue painted surround, beautifully offset by the contrasting Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl, and side panels. A matching Meriden Blue fly screen is also available as an accessory to complete the look and improve long ride comfort.

Beautifully torque-rich, the 1200cc low-inertia Bonneville engine offers an impressive mix of low-end torque and top-end power, making the T120 just as much fun on the Sunday morning run as it is easy-going on the daily commute.

Technologically advanced, and packed with modern capability, the Bonneville T120’s high-specification includes 41mm cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin rear suspension units and twin Brembo front brake calipers with ABS. The result is a bike that combines dynamic agility with neutral easy handling, now with an exceptional new Chrome Edition look.

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

From its muscular stance to its award-winning easy ride, the Bonneville Bobber was an instant hit. Stripped-back style, wire-spoked wheels, wide flat bars, and that unmistakable hardtail look – this modern icon captured a loyal following.

In perfect contrast to its blacked-out attitude and style, the new Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition features an elegant chrome fuel tank, beautifully finished with a Jet Black overlay and delicately detailed Triumph triangle badges. Distinguished and distinctive, this monochrome makeover is complemented by Jet Black mudguards and side panels featuring the distinctive Bobber logo. A matching Jet Black short front mudguard is available as an accessory option.

With all the performance and capability of the latest generation the Chrome edition Bobber delivers the Bonneville twins incredible 106 Newton metres of torque, while the torque assist clutch reduces less lever effort for smoother operation, making the Bobber an easy and comfortable bike to ride.

Completing the Bobbers high specification set-up with a fat 16-inch front wheel and chunky 47mm Showa cartridge forks, which combine with the innovative ‘hidden’ monoshock RSU for solid handling with no compromise to comfort the ABS-equipped twin Brembo front brakes ensure powerful, controlled braking.

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

Available for one year only, the Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition brings a striking new style for 2023. The flawless full chrome fuel tank features a Brooklands Green painted stripe which incorporates the Triumph triangle tank badges. Brushed aluminum mudguards and silencer heat shields complement the tank perfectly while the headlight bowl and side panels are finished in deep Jet Black. A hand-picked set of accessories form the Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition Accessory Kit, all of which are available to view on the Triumph configurator.

The benchmark for specification and all-road capability, the Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition is powered by the torque-rich 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine with a dedicated Scrambler tune. High-quality suspension adds to its impressive credentials, with fully adjustable USD Showa forks and twin Öhlins rear suspension units offering 250mm of sublimely controlled wheel travel. Brembo M50 radial brakes with switchable optimized cornering ABS offer assured and safe braking in all conditions.

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition

The new Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition is beautifully bold. The exquisitely crafted limited edition chrome tank with its eye-catching Diablo Red surround makes sure this bike stands out in a crowd. Jet Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl frame this work of art perfectly, offering a rich contrast to the flawless chrome. A short front mudguard, in matching Jet Black, is also available as an accessory for added custom style, as well as a dedicated Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition Accessory Kit featuring a hand-selected set of chrome accessories.

A stunning and beautiful reimagination of Triumph’s British custom classic icon, the Chrome Edition delivers all the Speedmaster’s laid-back attitude and style, with smooth torquey 1200cc Bonneville engine results in a comfortable cruiser ride.

As with all Bonneville models, the Speedmaster boasts a host of rider-focused technology including ride-by-wire throttle, Road and Rain riding modes, traction control, ABS, full LED lighting, cruise control, and an immobilizer — all beautifully integrated for thoroughly modern capability without compromising those classic good looks or detracting from the pure twin-cylinder riding experience.

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

The original cafe racer and without question the most focused Triumph modern classic, with all the performance to match. And now for 2023, the Thruxton RS Chrome Edition makes a bold new statement as the pinnacle in cafe racer style with its full chrome tank – in that timeless signature shape, flawlessly finished and highlighted with a Jet Black painted seam.

Adding to the Chrome Editions distinctive two-tone style, Jet Black mudguards, side panels, seat cowl and headlight bowl contrast beautifully against the bright chrome while Matte Silver Ice fork protectors add shape and form to the bike’s striking front end. A matching Jet Black accessory cockpit fairing is available, bringing even more custom style and wind protection to this stunning cafe racer, featured in the dedicated Thruxton RS Chrome Edition Accessory Kit.

Powered by the legendary 1200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine tuned to suit the Thruxton RS’s sports-focused chassis, the muscular low-end torque and peak power of 105PS (103bhp) is matched by some of the highest specification chassis parts in the modern classics segment.

Fully adjustable Showa 43mm USD big piston forks and twin Öhlins shocks with piggyback reservoirs deliver 120mm of refined wheel travel for impeccable handling. Twin Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers with 310mm discs offer modern sport bike levels of braking.

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

The Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition features a contemporary Cobalt Blue fuel tank with unique Chrome Edition metal stripe detailing. Complementing this stunning centerpiece, the mudguards, side panels and headlamp bowl are all finished in rich Jet Black. To add even more practicality and custom style, a matching Cobalt Blue fly screen is available as an accessory option.

Accessible, easy handling with thrilling Bonneville performance, the Bonneville T100 is the perfect introduction to Triumph’s award-winning modern classics range. The confidence inspiring T100 features cartridge forks, a Brembo front brake, ABS, traction control, and a torque assist clutch for safer corner entry and a light, easy lever action. The torque-rich, low-inertia Bonneville 900cc engine delivers 65PS (64bhp) at 7,400rpm with peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,750rpm. This equates to a responsive engine character with easy-going, tractable power at low revs and plenty of top-end punch for an exhilarating, fun ride.

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

New for 2023, the Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition is set apart by its rich Red Hopper scheme across the tank with elegant Jet Black stripe and eye-catching Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, matching its new Triumph triangle tank badges with metal detailing. Jet Black side panels with new red and silver graphics and Jet Black mudguards provide the perfect balance to this beautifully bold limited edition. A matching Red Hopper accessory fly screen is available to complete the custom classic look, which also features in the dedicated Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition Accessory Kit.

Triumph’s best-selling modern classic, the Speed Twin 900 has been incredibly popular thanks to its confidence-inspiring handling, accessible yet thrilling performance and its unmistakable custom style, making it easy-going in town and exhilarating on the open road.

Powered by the torque-rich, 900cc Bonneville twin engine, the Speed Twin 900 certainly packs a punch, as well as delivering genuine modern capability. High-quality suspension with 120mm of plush travel combines 41mm cartridge front forks with traditional rubber gaiters and preload-adjustable twin rear suspension units for modern handling and a comfortable ride as well as that iconic classic aesthetic.

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

Rugged off-road attitude means all-road capability, versatility, and above all, fun. The Scrambler 900 offers accessible performance and a low seat height for enhanced rider confidence and comfortable stand-over, in and out of town. Manageability and maneuverability make the Scrambler 900 the perfect entry point to the modern classic adventure road niche.

The high-torque 900cc Bonneville engine tuned specifically to suit the Scrambler 900 brings plenty of tractable power in all conditions. The ride-by-wire throttle delivers superb rideability and control, essential for a bike designed to conquer all-roads.

New for 2023, the Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition brings a distinctive Brooklands Green fuel tank with a classic Jet Black tank stripe and bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills. Triumph triangle badges with metal detailing provide the tank’s finishing touch, while the mudguards, side panels and frame cowl are finished in Jet Black. A Jet Black high mudguard and a Brooklands Green fly screen are both available as matching accessories, as well as a dedicated Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition Accessory Kit.

Model List and Pricing

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition: $28,400 CAD

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition: $29,200 CAD

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition: $14,645 CAD

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: $16,195 CAD

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition: $16,195 CAD

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition: $17,595 CAD

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition: $18,695 CAD

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition: $12,445 CAD

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition: $13,345 CAD

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition: $11,495 CAD

Source: Triumph Motorcycles

Main picture: Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition.