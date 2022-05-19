Brandon Paasch officially becomes part of Triumph’s Avenue of Legends

Brandon Paasch was honored with a commemorative plaque on Triumph’s Avenue of Legends at its global HQ and Factory Visitor Experience, Hinckley, UK, to celebrate his fantastic Daytona 200 win

On 12th March 2022 Brandon Paasch made Triumph history by taking an outstanding win at the Daytona 200 on board the Street Triple 765 RS for the TOBC Triumph racing team. The incredible race culminated in a thrilling victory as he drafted the competition out of the very last corner to win by just .007 seconds.

This victory represented the first Daytona 200 win for the Street Triple 765, and once again proved the performance and reliability credentials of Triumph’s class leading sports performance middleweight, which combined with Brandon’s outstanding skills, contributed to writing another chapter of Triumph’s iconic Daytona racing history.

This milestone is now immortalized on Triumph’s Avenue of Legends, which can be walked by every visitor to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience.

Brandon Paasch – 2022 Daytona 200 Winner: “I am super pumped to have won the Daytona 200 for a second time, back-to-back. It’s very special for me as it’s a very short list of legendary riders who have accomplished that. Now I am aiming to become the only rider to do it three times in a row. I am very thankful to Triumph for accepting me into their Avenue of Legends. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for me these past two years, and I hope to have a long lasting relationship with the Triumph brand.”

Steve Sargent – Triumph Chief Product Officer: “The Avenue of Legends is a mark of respect to those inspirational people who have pushed the boundaries to help make Triumph the brand it is today, and we are delighted to welcome Brandon Paasch to that exclusive group. With his sensational win at the Daytona 200, the race after which the Triumph Daytona can trace its roots back to 1966, sealing a last corner victory by just 0.007 seconds truly earns him the Legend title”

Source: Triumph