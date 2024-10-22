Triumph Reveals All-New Tiger Sport 800 Exciting Sports Performance with Touring Capability

All new high performance 800cc triple engine, delivering 113 HP peak power and 61.9 LB-FT of torque

Dynamic and confidence-inspiring, lightweight chassis with adjustable Showa suspension and comfortable ergonomics

Rider-focused technology including Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, Triumph Shift Assist, Bluetooth Connectivity, three Rider Modes and Cruise Control, to enhance every journey

Available in dealerships from March 2025

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed an all-new Tiger Sport 800, with distinctive Triumph triple character and performance, delivering an exciting, engaging, and dynamic ride.

Designed to provide the perfect balance of exhilarating sports performance and long-distance touring capability, the Tiger Sport 800 offers thrilling engine performance, an engaging yet comfortable chassis, unrivalled versatility, and rider-focused technology, with a high specification and a premium finish.

The brand new high performance 800cc triple engine delivers 113 HP (115 PS) peak power at 10,750 rpm. More importantly, 90% of the torque is available throughout the mid-range, peaking at 61.9 lb-ft (84 Nm) at 8,500 rpm, delivering a broad spread of torque so riders always feel an instant response.

With a dynamic and confidence-inspiring chassis, adjustable Showa suspension, radial brake calipers, and weighing in just 471.8 lbs. (214kg) on the road (wet weight), the Tiger Sport 800’s handling is agile and responsive. Its sculpted aerodynamic bodywork and standard fit wind deflectors provide enhanced wind protection, and the roomy ergonomics for both rider and passenger, with comfortable seats and integrated grab handles, combine to offer excellent comfort on extended rides.

Rider-focused technology ensures the Tiger Sport 800 delivers the optimum performance in any environment. Its three riding modes allow the rider to tailor the responsiveness of the bike to suit the conditions and integrate seamlessly with the ride by wire throttle and switchable traction control.

The addition of Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control offer respite on longer journeys, while Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control ensure optimum performance and control in all conditions. Multi-functional LCD and TFT instruments with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth phone connectivity are included as standard to improve the rider experience.

Enabling each rider to tailor the Tiger Sport 800 to their own riding needs, there are over 40 dedicated accessories available, ranging from an Akrapovič slip on silencer with a titanium wrap and carbon fiber end cap, to a full suite of luggage, including panniers that fit seamlessly to the integrate mounts and a twin helmet top box. Customers will also benefit from a low cost of ownership; a result of the lowest service workshop time in the category, reasonably priced Genuine Triumph Parts, and a class-leading 10,000 miles/16,000km service interval.

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“At the heart of the Tiger Sport 800 is a new three-cylinder engine which delivers the power and excitement that riders want, whether tackling the daily commute through the city streets or enjoying a weekend blast on a winding rural road. We know this customer is very discerning and is looking for a bike that is exciting to ride, but also delivers all the practical criteria that they need. That’s why we’ve developed a compelling package that includes smooth power delivery and a perfect balance of agility and stability, as well as an accessible seat height, comfortable upright riding position and integrated luggage options, which are essential to customers in this category.

We wanted the rider will feel immediate control and precision with every corner, so technology like the ride-by wire throttle, Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control, alongside three riding modes, delivers the optimum performance. This is further enhanced by the Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control, ensuring the Tiger Sport 800 has everything it needs for a rewarding yet comfortable ride.”

ALL-NEW TRIPLE ENGINE

The Tiger Sport 800’s triple engine delivers 113 HP (115 PS peak) power and 61.9 lb-ft (84 Nm) of torque, providing a rush of instant acceleration with smooth, linear power delivery, accompanied by a deep, distinctive roar from the stainless-steel exhaust.

There’s also a slick, six-speed gearbox with Triumph Shift Assist fitted as standard, ensuring every gear change is smooth, precise and fatigue-free, even on longer journeys, giving the rider greater slow speed control. The Slip and Assist clutch gives an incredibly light and precise feel at the lever, which is particularly useful in areas with increased traffic.

EFFORTLESS CORNERING AND AGILITY

Equipped with top specification adjustable suspension components, the Tiger Sport 800 has Showa 1.61” (41mm) upside down separate function cartridge forks with rebound and compression damping adjustment. These are complemented by a Showa Monoshock that provides rebound damping adjustment and a generous 5.9” (150mm) of wheel travel, plus a remote hydraulic preload adjuster that allows the ride to be easily optimized when carrying luggage and a passenger.

Triumph branded radial-mounted, 4-piston brake calipers and twin 12.2” (310mm) front discs, paired with a single piston sliding caliper and 10.03” (255mm) disc at the rear, ensure easy and progressive braking and exceptional stopping power, even when fully loaded with luggage and passenger. The lightweight cast aluminum wheels are fitted with Michelin’s Road 5 sports touring tires, delivering excellent grip and inspiring confidence in all riding conditions.

Making every ride more enjoyable, the Tiger Sport 800 has a roomy and upright riding position, combined with a comfortable, ergonomically designed seat with generous padding that supports both the rider and passenger. The pillion seat also features integrated grab handles for added passenger security. The accessible 32.87” (835mm) seat height and the slim stand-over width inspires confidence during low-speed maneuvers and gives a reassuringly stable feel at a standstill. The easily-adjustable windscreen with single hand operation, and the integrated wind deflectors combine to enhance rider comfort at high speeds. The 4.92 gal. (18.6 liter) fuel tank ensures this bike is built for weekend touring.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The Tiger Sport 800 is packed with technology to help riders confidently get the most from their bike in all conditions, without compromising the thrill of the ride.

Three rider modes (Sport, Road, and Rain) are available at the push of a button. Compared to the ‘Road’ setting, ‘Sport’ mode unlocks an even more eager throttle response, enabling riders to more readily unleash the performance of the 800cc triple. In contrast, ‘Rain’ mode delivers a more secure feeling when riding in the wet, enabling earlier traction control intervention and a softer throttle response.

Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control bring even greater peace of mind in tricky conditions so riders can focus on enjoying the ride. This advanced technology calculates the bike’s lean angle from a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and automatically adjusts the level of intervention to deliver the optimum performance and control. For longer journeys, Cruise Control adds convenience and reduces fatigue.

A clean and compact multifunction display with LCD upper section above an integrated color TFT screen, is easy to read at just a glance, and easy to use with its convenient switch cube. The My Triumph Connectivity System is fitted as standard, facilitating turn-by-turn navigation, phone, and music information, all controlled via Bluetooth.

ON THE ROAD

From heated grips to the Akrapovič slip on silencer, the Tiger Sport 800 can be tailored for any adventure. There’s a range of luggage available, attaching seamlessly to the integrated pannier mounts, which have been developed alongside the bike to complement its design perfectly.

With class-leading service intervals, lower workshop times than the competition, and a global 2-year unlimited mileage warranty, which also covers Genuine Triumph Accessories, the Tiger Sport 800 provides a low cost of ownership.

Available from $12,495 USD / $14,995 CAD, customers can choose from four eye-catching colors, including Sapphire Black, Graphite, Cosmic Yellow, and Caspian Blue, with the latter 3 all including contrasting Sapphire Black elements. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from March 2025.

Find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com.

SPECIFICATION – TIGER SPORT 800

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 798 cc Bore 3.07” (78.0 mm) Stroke 2.19” (55.7 mm) Compression 13.2:1 Maximum Power 113 bhp / 115 PS (84.6 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 61.9 lb-ft (84 Nm) @ 8,500 rpm Fuel System Bosch Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with sided mounted stainless steel silencer Final Drive X ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminum alloy, 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminum alloy, 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tire 120/70 R 17 Rear Tire 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 1.61” ( 41mm), upside-down separate function cartridge forks, adjustable compression and rebound damping, 5.9 (150mm) wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU with adjustable rebound damping and remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 5.9” (150mm) wheel travel Front Brakes Twin 12.2” (310mm) floating discs, 4-piston radial calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single 10” (255mm) fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated color TFT screen DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 81.61” (2073 mm) Width (Handlebars) 32.6” (828 mm) Height Without Mirrors 54.57 (1386 mm) / 51.3” (1303 mm) (high / low screen position) Seat Height 32.87” (835 mm) Wheelbase 55.98” (1422 mm) Rake 23.8 ° Trail 3.9” (99 mm) Wet weight 471.8 lbs. (214 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.92 gal. (18.6 liters)

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000 km) / 12 months (whichever comes first)

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 liters) / 100 km (60.1 mpg) Emissions 109 g/km EURO 5+ CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

Source: Triumph