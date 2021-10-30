MV Agusta and Crosby studios collaborate on installation for Complexcon 2021

Held on 6-7 November in Long Beach, California, the groundbreaking, two-day, immersive convention brings together creatives from around the world to engage in innovative events across the fields of pop culture, art, design, fashion, food, music, sports, and more!

MV Agusta is pleased to announce its partnership with renowned architecture and design firm Crosby Studios for the 2021 edition of ComplexCon, the world’s first and most important festival of pop and streetwear culture, held from 6-7 November in Long Beach, California. In collaboration with Crosby Studios founder and principal designer, Harry Nuriev, MV Agusta will present The Garage, a new installation of collectable vehicles and garage essentials.

With The Garage, Nuriev continues his investigation into overlooked, transitory spaces, which the designer considers to be metaphors for “traveling through different layers of space, reality, and consciousness”—a theme explored in much of his work, which often blend material, virtual and augmented realities. For ComplexCon, Nuriev worked with MV Agusta to map his signature gray-and-white checkerboard pattern onto a custom MV Agusta F3 motorcycle and MV Agusta AMO RC electric bicycle, in addition to a ladder, gasoline tank, shelves, and various storage pieces. The collaborative, limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase on an inquiry basis.

Harry Nuriev, Founder, Crosby Studios, commented: “For me, a garage is a symbol of a workshop — a place that births new ideas, and allows creators to escape reality. A garage also brings back a lot of childhood memories, from when I used my family’s garage as a craft workshop. I’m always challenging myself to find different avenues to express my design — this time it’s through motorcycles. I’m really fascinated by the sleek, sexy, shape and design of a motorcycle, and am thrilled to be working with MV Agusta to work with this new medium.”

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “MV Agusta is increasingly popular in the US, and is perceived as a true design icon among the millennials who make up the majority of the ComplexCon crowds. We are constantly exploring new ways of being meaningful and relevant to that very important segment, and ComplexCon offers our brand a perfect opportunity to connect and communicate in a unique way. Harry Nuriev’s work has taken design and function one step further, entering the dimension of art and emotions — a concept that strongly resonates with MV Agusta’s Motorcycle Art spirit. We are thrilled to take part in this year’s event as the centrepiece of Harry Nuriev’s brilliant installation, and couldn’t dream of a better debut and a better partner. We are looking forward to making our mark at ComplexCon 2021.”

Source: MV Agusta