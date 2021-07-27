Harley-Davidson Announces The “Let’s Ride Challenge” Sweepstakes

HARLEY-DAVIDSON CELEBRATES THE OPEN ROAD WITH A SWEEPSTAKES THAT UNLOCKS PRIZES AS MILES ARE RIDDEN AND TRACKED VIA THE H-D.COM APP

Harley-Davidson is celebrating the summer riding season and the open road with the “Let’s Ride Challenge” sweepstakes. This sweepstakes encourages riders to rack up miles via the H-D.com app in order to unlock bigger prizes as each milestone is reached. There are also personal riding challenges including instant win games that provide riders a chance to win.

“We’re running the ‘Let’s Ride Challenge’ Sweepstakes to offer a chance for riders to enter to win prizes for all the miles they are putting in this summer while enjoying their Harley-Davidson motorcycles and seeking out new adventures across the United States and Canada,” said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “The really cool thing is unlocking new prizes as milestones are achieved via the H-D.com app, while also entering individual instant win games.”

From July 23rd through September 30th, riders in the U.S. and Canada who enter by registering on https://harleydavidson.promo.eprize.com/letsridechallenge or the H-D App, can unlock prizes as a community and individually. Through riding-related milestones and activities, by visiting their local Harley-Davidson dealer, and by alternative methods of entry, participants can earn entries for a chance to win prizes at increasing thresholds. Depending on the threshold number of miles entered via the H-D.com app, prizes would include H-D gift cards, gear, cash rewards, a riding trip, and a custom 2021 Harley-Davidson® touring motorcycle.

For sweepstakes Official Rules, program and prize details and more information visit: https://harleydavidson.promo.eprize.com/letsridechallenge.

For full information on 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories, and general merchandise visit: https://www.harley-davidson.com/ca/en.

Source : Harley-Davidson