MV Agusta Teams up with motorsport Legend Alpine for Superveloce limited edition inspired by the Alpine A110

MV Agusta is joining forces with Alpine, the iconic French manufacturer of racing and sports cars, for the design and production of a 110-units limited series bike inspired by the Alpine A110. The Superveloce was a natural choice for this project as it perfectly embodies the spirit of the A110, sharing the same timeless elegance and offering unique riding emotions on any road.

The collaboration draws on the common passion of both MV Agusta’s and Alpine’s fans for breathtaking design and beautifully engineered products. Both companies also share a glorious history in competition, and an aspiration to create unique emotions for their customers through innovative, forward-looking solutions yet remaining true to their roots.

The Superveloce Alpine will feature MV Agusta’s signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 hp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 km/h, and will come with a host of dedicated accessories. The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the unmistakable mark of Alpine. Just like the sports car icon, the Superveloce Alpine will deliver premium performance yet remaining agile and easy to ride.

Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta’s spearhead design division for the production of exclusive bespoke models, was involved in the project since the beginning and worked in close contact with its counterpart at Alpine. The result is a stunning bike that is a perfect synthesis of the two brands’ personalities yet with an identity of its own. The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110. The raised “A” logos on the fairings are also reminiscent of the original A110 detailing, as well as the black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the CNC-machined black rims. To mark the collaboration between two national heritage brands, the French and Italian flags are proudly displayed on either side of the front fender.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said “Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style. We look forward to this collaboration with one of the most admired brands in the history of motorsport, and are confident that this new, superb limited edition will be met with enthusiasm by bikers and motorsport fans around the world.”

Patrick Marinoff, Managing Director of Alpine, added: “MV Agusta is a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and excellence that makes motorcycles like no other. Our two brands are driven by the same passion for creating beautifully engineered products and unique emotions for our customers. The Superveloce Alpine is a fine piece of design and technology that makes no compromise on performance and riding pleasure.”