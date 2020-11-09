All-new Yamaha MT-09 Arrives with New Engine, Class-leading Specification

The icon has evolved. With an all-new 889 cc engine, lightweight aluminum chassis, radical design and best-in-class electronic rider aids, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 delivers more thrilling performance and razor-sharp handling than ever before.

The original MT-09 was a totally new kind of Japanese motorcycle that brought real excitement and pure emotion back to the motorcycle world when it was introduced in 2013. The all-new 2021 MT-09 remains absolutely true to the fundamental values that underpin Yamaha’s naked sport bike category, with a higher specification motorcycle that is lighter, more powerful and more advanced in every area.

The key development goals were firstly to achieve kanno seino (exhilarating performance) that would boost the excitement factor on every ride, and secondly to enable the rider to explore the machine’s outstanding engine and chassis performance while retaining a comfortable and natural ride quality by the inclusion of the most comprehensive package of electronic rider aids.

The 2021 MT-09 delivers even more dynamic performance, as well as more agile handling. Equipped with class-leading electronic control technology and top-level equipment, the new MT-09 offers the ultimate package with the most competitive pricing in the 900 cc naked sport class.

New 889 cc CP3 engine

The newly developed 889 cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine is lighter, quicker and more powerful, with more torque at lower rpm. A new intake and exhaust produce a beautiful sound that enhances the feeling of acceleration. New fuel injectors give increased efficiency, while optimized gear ratios and a refined assist-and-slipper clutch match the higher output of the EU5-compliant engine.

To achieve a more torquey and agile feel, the engine was completely redesigned and lightened. Virtually every major component is new, including pistons, connecting rods, camshafts and crankcases, and despite its larger capacity and higher poweroutput, the 2021 powerplant—including the new exhaust—is 1,700 grams lighter than the current design.

Engine capacity was expanded to 889 cc by increasing the bore size by three mm; the extra 42 cc boosts maximum horsepower by four horsepower to 117 hp at 10,000 rpm. However, the most significant improvement—and one that is key to the dramatically enhanced performance and more dynamic character of the new bike—can be seen in the CP3 engine’s higher torque output. Maximum torque on the new engine was increased by seven percent to 68.6 ft-lb, and peak torque is achieved at only 7,000 rpm—a full 1,500 rpm lower in the rev range.

New APSG ride-by-wire throttle: Lower weight, excellent feel

The Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) is upgraded on the 2021 MT-09 with the addition of a new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG). Similar to the unit featured on the YZF-R1 and R1M and equipped with model-specific friction and throttle opening settings, this lightweight ride-by-wire system replaces the previous model’s pulley setup to give excellent feel and reliability.

All-new frame and swingarm, SpinForged Wheels

The entirely new compact CF die-cast aluminum frame design is a modern take on the Deltabox layout. The frame’s longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity balance has been refined, with a 50 percent increase in lateral rigidity providing high levels of straight-line stability. A newly-designed aluminum subframe is 1.5 kg lighter than the previous model’s steel unit, complemented by a redesigned aluminum swingarm that is 250 grams lighter with optimized swingarm pivot structure. Yamaha SpinForged wheels are 700 grams lighter yet stronger than on the outgoing model, further contributing to the new MT-09’s agile handling character.

Radical next-generation styling

Pure, bare and beautiful, the new-generation MT design language leads Yamaha’s naked sport line into the new decade. Minimalist, exposed styling dispenses with unnecessary bodywork and uses only the frame and structural components to express lightness and agility, while the new frame finish accentuates the functional beauty of the mechanical parts.

6-axis IMU and rider controls: Supersport technology for ultimate performance

The new MT-09 is Yamaha’s first naked sport model to be equipped with a high-tech 6-axis IMU, one of the most sophisticated pieces of intelligent electronics in the industry. Developed from the system used on the YZF-R1 since 2015, the IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) constantly measures acceleration in the forward-backward, up-down and left-right directions, as well as the angular velocity in the machine’s pitch, roll and yaw directions. The data is sent to the ECU in real-time to control the rider aids including lean-sensitive Traction Control System (TCS) and Slide Control System (SCS), as well as a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control System (BC).

Additional Features

Further highlights for 2021 include a quickshifter (QSS) with up/downshifting functionality, new 3.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument panel, new LED projector headlight, and fully-adjustable KYB front suspension.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 comes in three colours: Ice Fluo, Yamaha Racing Blue and Tech Black. MSRP starts at $10,799.

For more information, visit the model page at https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/road/motorcycle/sport/2021-mt-09/2021-MT09AM.

Key Features for 2021