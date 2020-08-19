Black Widow Launches New Website to Better Serve Powersports Enthusiasts

New user interface, navigation, and content to provide enriched customer experience.

Black Widow®, manufacturer of quality solutions for transporting and working on motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs, announces the launch of its new website, BlackWidowPro.com. The brand, first introduced almost two decades ago, brings its innovation, process, and passion to the forefront with a new energized website interface that speaks to the powersports community.

“Our team is proud to introduce BlackWidowPro.com,” said CEO Rich Spratt. “We design, develop, and test every product feature to meet the needs of a true enthusiast, and we’re treating our web development just the same.”

The new website showcases Black Widow’s wide range of products through clear and concise vehicle categories. Covering street motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, and UTVs, finding loading ramps, carriers, dollies, shop tables and lifts is made simple with a streamlined process. Site visitors can easily discover available products through “Shop by Vehicle” and “Shop by Category” options. An easy-to-use calculator is also available to help pair a customer’s vehicle with the correct ramp length and angle when applicable.

BlackWidowPro.com will additionally serve as an informative hub for powersports enthusiasts and welcome new brand ambassadors. “Inspired by Passion” is the expression that the Black Widow team embraces. The new website mirrors the passion and care that is taken when developing all Black Widow products.

“Customers should expect to see educational, high-quality video and article content that resonates with them,” said CMO Eric Grunewald. “We look forward to creating more inspiring content and highlighting, supporting, and featuring our community of enthusiasts.”

For more information on Black Widow products and to experience the new website, visit BlackWidowPro.com.