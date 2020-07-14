 

Introducing Yamaha Movie Night, July 7

June 30, 2020 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada and the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival have partnered up to present Yamaha Movie Night, a free online event being broadcast on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 pm EDT on YouTube. This virtual event will feature some of the festival’s favourite Yamaha-centric films as well as a live chat and Q&A featuring special guests.

Grab the popcorn and snacks before tuning into the live stream from your garage, living room or deck. The film lineup includes Dirtbag II: The Return of the Rattler, select shorts from the cinematic Endless series, and a cheeky Yamaha corporate video starring some of the brand’s most iconic Grand Prix champions.

Viewers will be able to join a live group chat with film directors and key cast members after the screening, including Dirtbag director Paolo Asuncion and freestyle motocrosser Jimmy Hill from the Endless series.

Find out more about the films at https://www.torontomotofilmfest.com/yamaha-movie-night and join the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/699929240864244/.

YAMAHA MOVIE NIGHT SELECTIONS

Dirtbag II: The Return of the Rattler
Paolo Asuncion | USA
Feature, 58 minutes

Endless | Mexico
Ryan Marcus | USA
TMFF 2019 Best Short Narrative Award Winner, 5 min

Endless | Iceland
Ricki Bedenbaugh | USA
Short, 5 min

Yamaha 50th Anniversary of GP Racing
Yamaha Motor Company | USA
Short, 6 min

