JONNY WALKER SECURES 2025 ENDUROCROSS SERIES WIN FOR TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING

Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team has concluded a remarkable campaign in the 2025 AMA EnduroCross Championship, with Jonny Walker securing the overall series win aboard the TF 450-E. Across six intense rounds, Walker delivered his trademark consistency and determination to claim his first EnduroCross championship victory and record Triumph’s biggest achievement to date in American indoor off-road racing.

The season started on a high at round one, where Walker immediately established himself as a contender by taking the overall win. Momentum carried into the second round where Jonny claimed second place, keeping him firmly in the title fight as the series unfolded. At round three in Idaho Falls, the Brit once again finished as runner-up, showcasing the speed and precision that would come to define the second half of his campaign.

The fourth round of the season in Redmond marked a turning point. Despite intense pressure and fierce battles on a demanding track, Walker delivered one of his most determined rides of the year to secure another runner-up result, keeping himself well within reach of the series lead with only two rounds remaining.

Round five in Reno saw Jonny return to his absolute best. Dominating the night with a clean sweep, he took victory in all three motos to reduce his gap to the series leader to just three points. It was a defining moment for the team and a clear demonstration of the bike’s capability in one of the world’s most demanding indoor off-road environments.

The finale in Everett delivered high drama as the season reached its climax. Walker maintained composure through a tense night of racing, navigating a technical track and managing the championship pressure with precision to achieve a 1-1-2 scorecard. Taking the overall victory, Jonny delivered a performance strong enough to secure the 2025 AMA EnduroCross Championship, both his and Triumph’s first, to cap off a historic season for both rider and manufacturer.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team, arriving less than a year after the TF 450-E made its competitive debut. Next up for Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team is the opening round of the 2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, held in Gliwice, Poland, on December 13th.

Jonny Walker

“We’ve just finished up here in Everett to take the championship win! I managed to go 1-1-2 tonight on a super tough track, even after some mistakes which put me on the back foot to start off with. I won the first race despite starting on the second row which gave me the confidence to take the win in the second race, too. I knew I only had to finish second in the final moto to secure the championship, and I would have liked to have won of course, but I broke my gear lever off which made things tougher. I’m really stoked on how the championship has unfolded – finishing first or second at every round – so it feels great to have the title under my belt now. I can’t wait to go headfirst into SuperEnduro in a few weeks’ time!”

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager

“Getting race wins is great, but delivering Triumph’s first championship in indoor enduro is very special. I can’t thank everyone at the Triumph factory, and all of our partners enough for the support and hard work that’s gone into the program, as well as our colleagues over in the US – it really has been an amazing season. Jonny has ridden incredibly well to deliver when it really mattered, and it’s been exciting to see it come down to the wire. I’m very proud of what has been achieved – it’s a very special day for everyone involved with Triumph Factory Racing, and we’re going to enjoy this moment!”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles

“It’s amazing to see Jonny on top of the box at the end of the championship. It couldn’t have finished in a more exciting way, with the title fight going down to the last moto. Jonny’s transition from the 250 to the 450 has been incredible! His smooth riding style really complemented the bike, and he has been the perfect rider to show what the TF 450-E can do at the highest level of competition in the USA. He has demonstrated how the outright power and rideability of the bike can work perfectly for indoor competition, and I’m super happy for Jonny and the team. Congratulations once again to Jonny and the team, and now it’s onto the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in a few weeks’ time.”

Source: Triumph