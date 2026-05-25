MV AGUSTA BRUTALE 1000 ABT

By: Published on 25 May 2026

Italian Motorcycle Art Meets German Performance Engineering

MV Agusta presents the Brutale 1000 ABT, an exclusive limited-edition model born from the collaboration between two icons of European high-performance engineering: MV Agusta and ABT Sportsline. Produced in only 130 individually numbered units worldwide, the Brutale 1000 ABT represents the ultimate synthesis of Italian motorcycle artistry and German performance precision.

This partnership brings together two brands united by a shared philosophy — a relentless pursuit of innovation, uncompromising craftsmanship, and the ambition to transform engineering excellence into an emotional riding experience. The production volume celebrates ABT Sportsline’s 130th anniversary, marking more than a century of performance heritage.

A COLLABORATION DEFINED BY SHARED VALUES

The cooperation between MV Agusta and ABT is the natural convergence of two companies that have consistently pushed the boundaries of performance within their respective industries. MV Agusta’s legacy of design excellence and racing DNA meets ABT’s renowned expertise in high-performance automotive engineering, creating a motorcycle that transcends traditional category limits.

The Brutale 1000 ABT is not merely a special edition, but a statement of intent — a machine where advanced technology, exclusivity, and design emotion coexist in perfect balance.

DESIGN AND COLOR CONCEPT

The Brutale 1000 ABT features a distinctive and purposeful livery combining Nero Carbonio Metallizzato and Rosso Fuoco, expressing both aggression and sophistication while visually merging the identities of the two brands.

All graphics are applied using premium water decal technology, creating a zero-profile finish fully encapsulated beneath the clear coat. The process involves precise manual application, controlled curing cycles, and final clear coating, resulting in exceptional durability, UV resistance, and flawless visual integration with the painted surfaces.

A storytelling element runs across both sides of the motorcycle: the German flag paired with ABT’s claim “FROM THE RACETRACK TO THE ROAD” on one side, and the Italian flag combined with MV Agusta’s iconic “MOTORCYCLE ART” claim on the other — creating a visual dialogue between German engineering precision and Italian artistic mastery.

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION AND FUNCTIONAL DESIGN

The Brutale 1000 ABT draws clear inspiration from the world of high-performance automotive design, integrating functional elements derived from racing technology.

The seat features a honeycomb texture pattern, a design language synonymous with the interiors of exclusive performance cars.

The Brembo Stylema front brake calipers are painted in black with red Brembo logos, follow premium automotive styling conventions where braking components become both functional and aesthetic highlights.

The most distinctive element is the carbon rear wheel rim cover, inspired by turbofan-style racing wheels. Beyond its visual impact, this component actively reduces aerodynamic turbulence around the rear wheel, contributing to improved drag coefficient and translating motorsport engineering into measurable road performance benefits.

INLINE FOUR-CYLINDER PERFORMANCE

At the heart of the Brutale 1000 ABT lies MV Agusta’s celebrated 1000 cc inline four-cylinder engine, updated to comply with Euro 5+ regulations while preserving the brand’s benchmark performance standards. The motorbike is fitted with an Arrow Titanium Slip-on 4 lines, offered in the dedicated kit (racing use only).

Key updates include new camshafts, revised engine mapping, improved throttle sensitivity, optimized gearbox ratios, and a shorter final drive ratio designed to enhance acceleration and responsiveness.

Performance figures:

201 hp at 13,500 rpm (standard exhaust)

208 hp at 14,000 rpm (Racing kit version with ECU Map, racing use only)

116 Nm at 11,000 rpm (standard exhaust)

A dedicated racing kit includes an Arrow Titanium four-exit Slip-on exhaust with specific ECU mapping (for racing use only).

ÖHLINS ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED SUSPENSION

The Brutale 1000 ABT is equipped with premium Öhlins electronically controlled suspension components designed to deliver maximum precision and rider confidence:

Nix EC upside-down hydraulic front fork with TiN surface treatment

EC TTX progressive rear shock absorber

EC steering damper with electronic manual and automatic adjustment modes

The system allows electronic adjustment of compression and rebound damping, enabling precise chassis tuning across different riding conditions.

FORGED WHEELS AND AERODYNAMIC EFFICIENCY

Forged wheels at both front and rear ensure optimal rigidity while reducing unsprung mass, improving agility and handling response.

The rear carbon rim cover, derived from racing car aerodynamics, reduces turbulence and contributes to improved aerodynamic efficiency. The front wheel features subtle red accent stripes that visually connect with the Rosso Fuoco livery.

RACING-DERIVED BRAKING PERFORMANCE

The braking system incorporates 320 mm Braking Batfly front discs (racing use only), engineered with contoured channel geometry for superior heat dissipation and continuous self-cleaning action.

Combined with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, the system delivers exceptional braking consistency, modulation, and racetrack-level stopping performance.

EXCLUSIVE ALCANTARA® SEAT — AUTOMOTIVE CRAFTSMANSHIP

The Brutale 1000 ABT features a bespoke seat upholstered in Alcantara, selected for its premium tactile quality and strong association with high-performance automotive interiors.

Customized with a honeycomb quilting pattern and paired with a 5 mm foam-backed layer, Alcantara combines aesthetic refinement with riding comfort while ensuring long-term durability and ergonomic support.

CARBON FIBER COMPONENTS

19 components feature carbon fiber construction with a plain weave finish, including:

front mudguard supports RH/LH

airbox cover

dashboard harness cover

inner air ducts RH/LH

fuel tank side panels RH/LH

redesigned underseat panels with MV Agusta and ABT branding RH/LH

projector covers

front spoiler

heat shields RH/LH

rear wheel rim cover

engine covers (clutch and gearbox sides)

painted pillion seat cover

rear belly fairing panel

DEDICATED KIT

Each Brutale 1000 ABT is delivered with an exclusive ownership package including:

Arrow Titanium Slip-on with dedicated ECU map*

Braking Batfly front discs*

Painted carbon pillion seat cover

swingarm pivot adjustment plates

dedicated bike cover

welcome kit and certificate of authenticity

dedicated small parts and instruction box

*Racing-use components.

LIMITED EDITION PRODUCTION

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 ABT will be produced in only 130 individually numbered units, reinforcing its status as a collector-grade motorcycle combining advanced engineering, exclusivity, and design excellence.

Italian MSRP: €40,990

Start of production: Q4 2026

Source: MV Agusta