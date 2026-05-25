FROM THE WIND TUNNEL TESTING TO ADVANCED SAFETY SYSTEMS: INNOVATION IN AIROH HELMETS

From its in-house wind tunnel to the development of the most advanced protection systems, AIROH confirms its role as a benchmark in motorcycle helmet innovation. The Italian company combines engineering design, advanced testing, and racing expertise to refine performance, comfort, and safety. Within this framework, AMS² EVO stands as the latest latest evolution of AIROH’s protection system, designed to optimize the absorption of both rotational and linear impacts. An approach that brings together continuous research and proprietary technologies, with the aim of delivering top-level performance and maximum protection for riders.

At the core of AIROH’s design philosophy lies an integrated approach that combines research, development, and advanced testing. A distinctive feature is its in-house wind tunnel, a unique facility and key tool for shape optimization, which allows each helmet to be analyzed and refined under controlled and realistic conditions. Here, three fundamental parameters—aerodynamics, thermoregulation, and acoustics—are tested with the aim of improving stability, ventilation, and comfort while riding.

This process allows AIROH to make targeted improvements to key helmet components, such as spoilers and peaks, enhancing high-speed stability and reducing turbulence. Supporting these activities is the in-house testing laboratory, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery that enables testing and optimization of different aspects of the helmet and its components through continuous R&D activities. The result is a product designed to ensure high performance in every context, from the road to off-road use, while consistently maintaining maximum control and rider comfort.

Alongside performance, the second key pillar is safety. AMS² EVO (AIROH Multiaction Safety System), the brand’s latest technological evolution, is designed to improve energy absorption in case of both rotational and linear impacts, even at low speeds, helping to enhance the overall level of protection.

This reflects a broader vision of continuous innovation, driven by experience gained in racing competitions and transferred into products designed for the market.

In addition to AMS² EVO, AIROH integrates a series of solutions that work in synergy to enhance safety. ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) features a 3D fabric integrated into the crown padding to improve fit comfort and help dissipate rotational forces. AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) enables the quick and safe removal of the cheek pads in case of emergency, facilitating rescue operations. AMLS (AIROH Magnetic Lining System) uses magnetic inserts to ensure precise and fast fastening of the inner lining, improving comfort and practicality while also making removal and repositioning quicker and easier. These are solutions available across the AIROH range which, contrary to what one might expect, are not exclusively featured in off-road helmets but are also applied across other segments, confirming a design approach aimed at extending innovation and functionality to various types of use.

From wind tunnel testing to advanced safety systems, AIROH continues to redefine industry standards, confirming its commitment to developing increasingly high-performance, safe, and technologically technologically advanced helmets.

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: Airoh Helmets