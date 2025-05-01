MV AGUSTA Extends Warranty to 5 Years in 2025

MV Agusta is introducing a 5-year factory warranty for the Enduro Veloce, F3 Competizione models, and the entire Ottantesimo Collection. In addition, for all customers who purchased the Enduro Veloce and the LXP Orioli in 2024, the warranty will be automatically extended at no extra cost to the customer.

This initiative represents a further step in the customer-focused approach that the Schiranna-based brand is adopting in every aspect of its operations. The extension of the warranty from 4 to 5 years is not only an added value for MV Agusta customers but also a clear demonstration of the company’s confidence in the quality of its motorcycles—proudly Made in Italy—and the rigorous production processes that each model undergoes before delivery.

Luca Martin – Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: “In recent years, we have embarked on a profound journey of transformation: new processes, a new approach to product development and, above all, a true shift in mindset. Today, we are proud to be able to show our customers—who have always been the beating heart of MV Agusta—what it really means to put them at the centre. That’s why we are extending our motorcycle warranty from 4 to 5 years: a decision rooted in the quality of our products, but above all, in the respect and trust we want to continue to earn, every day, on every road.”

Source: MV Agusta