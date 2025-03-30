Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt Conclude Partnership

Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt would like to announce that the two parties, who have been working together in the US SMX series, have mutually agreed to part ways.

Triumph would like to thank Bobby for his contribution in developing the foundations of the US SMX program with Triumph, leading into the British brand’s first racing operation in off-road competition. The partnership celebrated the launch of Triumph Racing, including the brand’s debut season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross with the all-new TF 250-X. The Triumph Racing team earned a heat race win in 250SX and a podium in Pro Motocross with Jalek Swoll – moments that will remain in Triumph’s history.

Heading into 2025, as agreed by both parties, Bobby will step down as Team Principal of Triumph’s US Supercross and Pro Motocross activities with immediate effect. Triumph would like to wish Bobby all the best for the future.

Bobby Hewitt, HRH Racing

“I would like to thank Triumph Motorcycles for giving me the ability and opportunity to build Triumph Motorcycles Racing Program from the ground up for the past two years. Putting together a new Team and rider line-up for the 2024 and 2025 SMX Race Season will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments.

I especially want to thank this year’s riders for the 2025 SMX Race Season, for believing in me and the program. I believe it is the strongest group of riders I have ever assembled and looking forward to seeing them succeed this race season.

Now that the Triumph Racing Program and foundation has been assembled, it is time for me to explore the next challenge and other opportunities. I would like to wish Triumph Motorcycles and the riders all the best in the future.”

