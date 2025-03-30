Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 Premium Motorcycle Sports Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Motors Ninja 1100SX

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 2, 2024) — Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced that it will supply BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires as original equipment for the new sport tourer Ninja® 1100SX released by Kawasaki Motors Co., Ltd.

The new model Ninja 1100SX enhances the power feeling of sport riding through an increased engine displacement, seeking to provide even more enjoyment in various scenarios from city riding to long-distance touring. In addition to the Ninja’s characteristic riding performance and aggressive styling, it features a KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), a USB Type-C power socket, and a smartphone connectivity function, thereby improving both riding performance and functionality.

Through long-term tire co-creation development with Kawasaki Motors, Bridgestone continues to support the company by delivering value in its wide range of motorcycles. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tires to be supplied as original equipment on the new Ninja 1100SX are next-generation sports tires that have exceptional performance across all areas necessary for sport riding without compromise.2 These tires feature a new pattern design meant to balance optimal changes in contact patch stiffness with excellent water drainage properties for riding on wet surfaces. Combined with optimized tire shape and construction, these characteristics support the new riding experience delivered by the Ninja 1100SX through enhanced grip and handling stability during straight-line riding and at large lean angles, delivering an elevated sport riding experience offered by the Ninja 1100SX.

Using racing as a “mobile laboratory,” Bridgestone will refine technology in extreme conditions, evolving and connecting this innovation to the development of replacement tires for the future under the concept “From Circuit to Street.” Through motorsports activities, Bridgestone continuously evolves its Dan-Totsu3 products and strengthens its global premium niche strategy in the motorcycle tire business. Additionally, Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture offering peace of mind. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of “Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility” described in “Bridgestone E8 Commitment”4 and to provide “Riding Excitement” in 10 years, 20 years and the decades to come.

Source: Bridgestone Americas