AI OGURA Announced as The 2024 Triumph Triple Trophy Winner

Ai Ogura becomes the fifth rider to win the coveted Triumph Triple Trophy

Ogura becomes the first Triple Trophy winner to be voted for by fans

The 2024 Triumph Triple Trophy has been awarded to Ai Ogura, for delivering the most stand-out performances of the Moto2 TM season. Chosen by fans for displaying strength, skill and resilience, as well as sporting success, the Moto2™ World Champion wins a custom-liveried Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

Ogura becomes the fifth winner of the competition that runs alongside the Moto2™ World Championship, which for the first time this year saw fans choose from a three-strong shortlist chosen by a Triumph Triple Trophy judging panel.

The top three riders were posted on MotoGP™ Instagram stories after each race and fans voted for their favorite, with points awarded in order of popularity.

The points awarded are in reference to Triumph’s 765cc engine:

● 7 points for the rider with most fan votes

● 6 points for the rider with second most fan votes

● 5 points for the rider with third most fan votes

Over 630,000 votes were cast as fans voted for their favorite rider each weekend. Ogura made the shortlist nine times over the season and won the top points in the fan vote five times, which was enough to crown him 2024’s Triumph Triple Trophy winner.

In an incredible season, Ogura has become the first Japanese Moto2™ World Champion in the Triumph era and the fourth winner of the Triumph-backed TTT competition who moves into the premier class, MotoGP™.

The Triumph Triple Trophy motorcycle, a one-off Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, customized at Triumph’s global HQ at Hinckley, UK, was presented to Ai Ogura at the special Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, the final round of the 2024 season.

Ai Ogura, MT MSI Helmets Team said: "I am very happy to have the fan vote and receive this Triumph bike. I was following this championship and knew that the winner would receive a bike at the end, and thank you to the fans who voted for me.

“It looks amazing; the suspension looks really good and the brakes feel good. I need to think how I will use the bike as I don't have a road license, so I need to think about that – maybe I can make it a stunt bike!”

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer added: “Congratulations to Ai on a fantastic season that saw him crowned World Champion as well as the Triple Trophy winner. He truly deserves it after such a strong season where he showed his maturity and intelligence as well as his talent. We hope he enjoys his prize of the Street Triple RS! He made history this year as the first Asia Talent Cup graduate to win a Grand Prix world title, and to graduate to MotoGP, and we look forward to following his progress in the premier class.”

The season finale was the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, with the venue moved following the terrible flooding in Valencia. As the MotoGP community pulled together to raise funds for the region and support victims of the floods, Triumph and Externpro donated a unique auction prize, featuring parts used in the 765cc Triumph engines that have powered victories by Moto2 TM champions this season:

The crankshaft used by Fermín Aldeguer in the German Moto2™ Grand Prix at the

Sachsenring, 7 July 2024

Sachsenring, 7 July 2024 Piston 1 used by Alonso López in the Qatar Moto2™ Grand Prix at Lusail

International Circuit, 10 March 2024

International Circuit, 10 March 2024 Piston 2 used by Sergio García in the Americas Moto2™ Grand Prix at Circuit of the

Americas, 14 April 2024

Americas, 14 April 2024 Piston 3 used by Arón Canet in the Portuguese Moto2™ Grand Prix at the

Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, 24 March 2024

More information is available at triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph