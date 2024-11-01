Yamaha Motor Canada Names New Motorsports Marketing Associates

Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce that two experienced Marketing Associates have assumed new roles within the team.

After coordinating Yamaha Motor Canada’s national events for the past two years, Micheal Wilson has been appointed Marketing Associate for Recreational Vehicles (ATV and Side-by-Side).

With more than 10 years of experience in the motorsports industry and a strong background in marketing, Micheal is well-positioned to help drive marketing strategies, as well as strengthen the company’s partnerships and brand presence, in this competitive segment.

Payam Shafinia will take on the role of Marketing Associate for Motorcycle, bLU cRU and E-bikes, after three years as Yamaha Motor Canada’s After Sales Marketing Associate.

Years of industry expertise paired with a lifelong passion for motorcycles and racing means Payam brings a deep understanding of the motorsports landscape. He is eager to focus his efforts on building community and connection to elevate Yamaha’s presence in these core segments.

“Both Mike and Payam bring a wealth of knowledge, passion and experience, and we are excited to see how they will further enhance our marketing efforts, reach new audiences and directly engage on the trail, track and street,” said Matt Filion, Manager of Brand Marketing at Yamaha Motor Canada.

Source: Yamaha