Triumph Factory Racing Announces 2025 SMX Riders

The Triumph Factory Racing SuperMotocross World Championship squad will expand in 2025 for its second year of racing. Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Stilez Robertson have joined Jalek Swoll to form a four-man team that boasts a wealth of podium experience.

Jalek Swoll returns to the team to build on his 2024 SMX World Championship success, which saw him capture the first Monster Energy AMA Supercross heat win and AMA Pro Motocross podium for the TF 250-X. The 24-year-old now aims for a maiden win for himself and Triumph Factory Racing.

Missouri’s Austin Forkner, a 13-time winner in the 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, joins the team with a fierce ambition to capture the professional title that has eluded him thus far. The 26-year-old has an impressive 31% win rate indoors, underscoring his quality and the performance he is expected to deliver aboard the TF 250-X.

Jordon Smith has underlined his potential in recent times, narrowly missing out on the 250SX West title in 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which has fueled him further as he strives to make history aboard a TF 250-X. Hailing from North Carolina, Smith joins the team with four 250SX wins to his name and 23 appearances on the podium.

Stilez Robertson is keen to showcase his raw skill when the 2025 SMX World Championship roars to life, as a series of injuries denied him that chance over the last 12 months. Now, revitalized in his new environment, he is poised to build on the three Monster Energy AMA Supercross podiums he has captured in 15 starts, as well as the one podium that he has scored in AMA Pro Motocross.

The 2025 SMX World Championship will start with round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim, Southern California, on January 11. Seventeen rounds of indoor action will follow before AMA Pro Motocross fires into life on May 24.

Jalek Swoll: “I’m excited for my second season with Triumph Factory Racing – the plan is to tick off more of my goals and get that first win. I’m motivated to continue working with the great team we have here. I am confident it’s going to be a successful year. I can’t wait!”

Austin Forkner: “I’m super excited to be a part of Triumph Factory Racing. I’m already so happy after just a couple of weeks working with the team. I really like the personnel that’s been put together here and think it’s going to be a brilliant year. Of course, I’m motivated to capture their first SMX win. It would be huge for both the team and I. It will be a lot of fun, building together and working towards that point.”

Jordon Smith: “I’m really happy to join Triumph Factory Racing, especially after watching the progress the team made in their first season. I’ve been on the bike for a couple of days and feel great. I am excited to work towards the team’s first win. I have had a good couple of years, so I feel like I am in a positive spot to battle for wins each weekend and ultimately the championship. I love the team that’s been assembled here. Everyone here has the same mindset and ambition.”

Stilez Robertson: “I’m so pumped to join the Triumph Factory Racing team. The bike has been amazing so far and I’m surrounded by an incredible group of people. There’s a lot of history to be made with the team and I’m excited to be a part of that. I would love to deliver their first win! I am so excited to move into the future with this team.”

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs: “Our rider line-up for the 2025 season underlines how serious we are with our SuperMotocross program and our commitment to the sport and our off-road products. We are focused on building on our 2024 season and pushing hard in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Jalek did an amazing job under some difficult circumstances last year. I am excited for him to have new teammates in Jordon, Austin, and Stilez. I cannot wait to see what the team will do when the gate drops.”

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer: “We learned a lot during our first SuperMotocross season and are poised to build on those lessons during our 2025 season. The rider selection represents our desire to push our position within both the rider and manufacturer championships. Jalek showed everyone what the bike was capable of last year, and I am sure the whole team will be able to capitalize on the data we gained racing next year. It is great to welcome Stilez, Jordon and Austin to our U.S. program alongside Jalek, and I am confident we are going to see some great racing.

Source: Triumph