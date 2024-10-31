Ring in the Holidays with Cutting-Edge Gifts from Cardo Systems!

PACKTALK PRO

MSRP: $459.00

DESCRIPTION: PACKTALK PRO comes with a built-in crash detection sensor made especially for on-road motorcycle riders. It senses what your head feels and knows exactly when to make that important emergency notice when things go wrong. But it doesn’t stop there. With our top-of-the-line 45mm JBL speakers as standard, expect nothing but the best sound in the business. Our newest PACKTALK PRO is not just about brains. With an all-black-matte exterior it is a marvel of stealth and beauty. Auto On/Off, 15 DMC group members and IP67 design are there to augment your active lifestyle. PACKTALK PRO – mind-blowing performance now comes standard.

Crash Detection. Silently watching over you when you need it the most.

Auto On/Off. We got it figured out so you don’t have to.

Sound by JBL audio system with 45mm speakers. Big sound is back!

Air Mount

Natural Voice Operation

Dynamic Mesh Communication

Talk time for up to 13 hours

Cardo PACKTALK EDGE

MSRP: $389.95

Air Mount

Sound by JBL

Natural Voice Operation

Dynamic Mesh Communication

Talk time for up to 13 hours

PACKTALK EDGEPHONES

MSRP: $149.95

Cardo’s PACKTALK EDGEPHONES are ideal for a helmetless communication solution.

The system delivers real-time, in-the-moment communication between riders and parents/coaches

EDGEPHONES require zero installation and are completely wireless

Magnetic Air-Mount

Compatible with the PACKTALK EDGE

The new system is designed with an Air Mount connectivity port that seamlessly integrates the PACKTALK EDGE within the EDGEPHONES

Pairs up to 15 users through Cardo’s always-on Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) network.

PACKTALK EDGEPHONES offers crystal clear communication utilizing DMC and premium JBL audio.

Cardo PACKTALK EDGEPHONES ORV

MSRP: $498.95

Cardo’s PACKTALK EDGEPHONES ORV are ideal for off-road enthusiasts seeking a helmetless communication solution.

The system delivers real-time, in-the-moment communication between drivers and passengers, as well as with users in other vehicles, delivering a level of constant connectivity that takes the off-road experience to a higher level.

EDGEPHONES ORV requires zero installation and is completely wireless, providing riders and drivers the convenience of getting in and out of their vehicles without having to unplug anything or worry about wires.

The new system is designed with an Air Mount connectivity port that seamlessly integrates the PACKTALK EDGE within the EDGEPHONES ORV and pairs up to 15 users through Cardo’s always-on Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) network.

PACKTALK EDGE ORV and EDGEPHONES ORV offers crystal-clear communication utilizing DMC and premium JBL audio.

