New 2025 Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100 LT SE introduced with Updated 2025 Street Lineup and Ninja H2R Order Period Opens

The 2025 Canadian Kawasaki street motorcycle lineup launched today, led by the excitingnew and powerful 2025 Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100 LT SE. We also welcome the KX450SR back updated to be even more competitive and aggressive on the track.

Also, the 2025 model-year order period for the supercharged Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R hypersports has opened.

NEW – 2025 NINJA 1100SX and VERSYS 1100 LT SE

New 1,099cc inline four

Revised gearing for optimised performance

Standard handlebar-mounted USB-C port

Updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

Smartphone connectivity with voice command

The all-new Versys and Ninja flagship models both several key updates, starting with a new 1,099cc inline-four engine. The engine was tuned to be more athletic and have more legs in the higher rpm range for an overall sportier character.

The increase in displacement from 1,043cc was achieved by increasing the cylinders’ stroke by 3mm. That, along with an updated throttle body with optimised intake ports that creates a faster intake flow, and a lower valve lift, contributes to increasing torque, especially in the low to mid-range.

The 6-speed transmission gearing has been revised and is now overall longer to keep up with the increased displacement. The Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) was also updated to function at a lower rpm.

Also new with the Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100 LT SE is an updated Kawasaki RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE now with voice command capability which allows the rider to interact with the system hands free.

In addition to the updated engine block, the 2025 Ninja 1100SX also features a USB-C charging port, as well as a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation with integrated riding modes, electronic cruise control, power mode selection, as well as an array of riding assist technologies such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS), and much more.

In the Special Edition (SE) trim level, the new Ninja 1100SX SE also receives a set of Brembo brakes at the front (Brembo 300mm discs with Brembo M4.32 calipers), an Öhlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjustment, as well a standard heated grips.

Pricing for the 2025 Ninja 1100SX starts at $14,999 and at $16,999 for the Ninja 1100SX SE.

The 2025 Versys 1100 LT SE also features a bar-mounted USB-C charger and a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation with electronic cruise control, power modes, and integrated riding modes. It also features standard heated grips, handguards, cornering lights, and saddlebags, as well as Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook technology, and a highly durable paint that self-heals minor scratches and protects high-wear areas.

Pricing for the 2025 Versys 1100 LT SE starts at $19,999.

NEW – 2025 KX450SR

More powerful engine with stronger mid-to-high range torque

Lightweight Pro Circuit Titanium exhaust

KX450SR-specific ECU settings

Showa suspension front and back

XTRIG ROCS-TECH triple clamps and handlebar clamp

D.I.D. Dirt Star ST-X rims

The KX450SR is back in 2025 and better than ever for an even stronger presence on the track. To sharpen this competition tool, the engine is fitted with polished intake ports which results in a smoother airflow. Combined with a lightweight Pro Circuit titanium exhaust and specialised ECU FI settings, the 2025 KX450SR produces more power and torque in the mid-to-high range than the base KX450.

A set of D.I.D. Dirt Star ST-X rims – the same used by the factory racing team – are mounted to a high-performance 49 mm inverted Showa fork at the front, and to a New Uni Trak arm with Showa shock at the back, specifically tuned for the KX450SR. The front fork is paired with XTRIG ROCS-TECH triple clamps for improved action.

The SR trim also comes race-ready with a Renthal handlebar pad, a HINSON clutch cover with Kawasaki logo, a Metallic Magnetic Gold engine cylinder head, and Renthal rear sprocket with D.I.D. gold drive chain.

The 2025 KX450SR is priced at $15,499.

Our 2025 MULE PRO 1000 series and 2025 Brute Force 750 line are now also available as well as our returning range of 2025 street motorcycles. To learn more about our new and returning 2025 models, visit Kawasaki.ca

Source: Canadian Kawasaki Motors Inc.