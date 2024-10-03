 

The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows

Get ready to rev up your excitement—tickets for the 2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows are officially on sale!

What to Expect:

  • Incredible Vendors: Meet industry leaders, innovative brands, and unique vendors.
  • Exclusive Events: Enjoy special presentations, live demos, and unique opportunities to get up close with the latest motorcycle and powersport technology.
  • Exciting Experiences: There’s something for everyone, from fun rides to interactive exhibits

 Save the Dates:

  • Vancouver: January 17-19 at Tradex, Abbotsford
  • Calgary: January 31- February 2 at BMO Centre,
    Stampede Park
  • Toronto: February 14-16 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place
  • Montréal:  Feb 28- March 2 at Palais des congrès de Montréal

Don’t Miss Out! Secure your spot now and be among the first to experience the excitement. Click the link below to purchase tickets and prepare for an unforgettable experience!

Get Your Tickets Now!

🎟️ VANCOUVER 🎟️

🎟️ CALGARY 🎟️

🎟️ TORONTO 🎟️

🎟️ MONTRÉAL 🎟️ 

Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content leading up to the shows. We can’t wait to see you there!

Source: Moto Canada

