Indian Motorcycle Reclaims Crown as Troy Herfoss Captures 2024 King of the Baggers Championship

Three-Time Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss Pilots S&S Indian Challenger to First-Career Bagger Title, Outdueling Rival Kyle Wyman & Harley-Davidson Factory Racing

In his first season racing stateside, Troy Herfoss is a champion. After capturing his seventh Mission King of the Baggers win during the final round at New Jersey Motorsports Park, the three-time Australian Superbike champion reclaimed the coveted American V-Twin title for Indian Motorcycle, outdueling rival Kyle Wyman and Harley-Davidson factory racing.

While an experienced rider in both on and off-road two-wheel racing, with championships in Australian Dirt Track, Supermoto, and Supersport, piloting a 620-pound American V-Twin bagger around a racetrack was completely new for Herfoss at the start of 2024. But having started the season with nine-consecutive podiums, including five wins, Herfoss displayed his racing prowess aboard his No. 17 S&S Indian Challenger and quickly became a top competitor to push for the championship.

“This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication from the entire Indian Motorcycle and S&S Cycle factory team,” said Herfoss. “The Indian Challenger is a phenomenal machine, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this team and have the opportunity to learn from my teammate Tyler O’Hara, who’s been an incredible supporter helping this team reach its goal of reclaiming the King of the Baggers crown. Stepping into this series has been a remarkable journey. Every race has been a learning experience, and the level of competition was incredibly high. I’ve had to adapt quickly, but it’s been exhilarating to compete against such talented riders. Standing on that podium and celebrating this championship with my team is a testament to our commitment and nothing short of a dream come true.”

The 16-race season was a tale of two, as Herfoss and Wyman exchanged passes both on the track and on the leaderboard. As Herfoss trailed Wyman by a mere two points heading into New Jersey, the title was up for grabs. Race 1 saw Herfoss flip the script with a second-place finish to Wyman’s third and go up by two heading into the final race. Race 2 is where Herfoss showed his championship pedigree, running in the front of the pack with over a three-second lead at times throughout the race.

“Congratulations to Troy on this fantastic achievement,” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Racing and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “His victory exemplifies the spirit of racing that our brand was founded upon, and we’re extremely proud to have him represent Indian Motorcycle.”

