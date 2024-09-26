Paul Edmondson Officially Appointed Triumph Racing Enduro Team Manager

Motorsport legend and former world champion Paul Edmondson has officially been appointed Team Manager of Triumph Racing’s enduro program.

In 2025, Triumph Racing will compete in the FIM SuperEnduro and EnduroGP World Championships, as well as the AMA EnduroCross series, together with other select events throughout the racing season. One of the most well-known figures in off-road motorcycling, Edmondson is a four-time enduro world champion and has already achieved huge success with his Fast Eddy Racing team in the EnduroGP championship.

Edmondson will head up the Triumph Racing factory enduro program, which will see the brand represented at the highest levels of enduro competition worldwide. In recent years, Paul has worked closely with Triumph on a variety of projects, including providing essential input on the development of the TF 250-X machine for off-road competition.

In addition, Paul rode Triumph motorcycles in his role as 007’s stunt double in the latest James Bond film No Time To Die. His wealth of experience in both racing and team management ensures that Paul is the perfect fit to head up Triumph Racing’s official enduro program.

A dominant enduro rider in the 1990s, Edmondson won four world championship titles while also representing Great Britain multiple times at the iconic International Six Days Enduro. At his last ISDE in 2012, Edmondson earned a record-breaking 18th gold medal.

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Racing Enduro Team Manager:

“To officially be part of the Triumph Racing Factory Team for enduro, is another huge milestone in my career, and to say I’m excited and motivated is an understatement! The team and I can now really begin the hard work to achieve the best results possible. Having worked with Triumph for a number of years already on some cool projects, I know that we have a bright future in enduro, and to be racing across three championships is really exciting.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles:

“Much like our MX2 and SMX Programs, it was critical for enduro that we worked with a Team Manager who completely understands what we are trying to achieve and what it takes to get there. Having worked with Paul in the past on numerous projects, including James Bond and our MX and Enduro OE development, we couldn’t think of anyone better to head up our newest team. Paul has a rich history in the sport, knowledge of what it takes to be a champion, a proven record of building riders and putting those riders on the box. This, combined with an understanding of working with Triumph, means he is ideally placed to run our Triumph Racing Factory Team in the SuperEnduro, EnduroGP and EnduroCross championships.”

Source: Triumph