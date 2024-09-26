Mitas selected as OE tire supplier of newest Colibri M22 e-motorbikes

Mitas tires chosen to equip newest Colibri M22 electric motorbikes

Mitas takes urban transportation even further, up to 200km on a single charge with amazing offroad performance too

Mitas tires have been chosen for the newest Colibri M22 e-motorbikes, made for longer lasting road trips and offroad riding, too. Colibri’s selection of Mitas tires shows their commitment to providing the best possible on road and offroad experience for riders. Mitas will give Colibri riders three tire range options: the MC-25, MC-32 and SPEEDWAY tires, made to ensure optimal grip on any terrain and in any weather.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Head of Mitas Motorcycle Tires remarked, “Mitas is committed to supporting sustainable means of urban transport, and this partnership is just one example of that commitment in action. Mitas continues to show our dedication to working with partners worldwide on initiatives that put our planet first, giving them the power and rides our customers need on any terrain they meet.”

The Colibri M22 bike is seen as the perfect choice for comfortable urban transportation and sustainable commuting. Designed to meet EU regulations, it can run a full 200km on a single charge and is easily folded for easy storage. The Colibri comes in various models and with extra accessories including fenders for off-roading weekend riders, with Mitas all-terrain tires leading the way.

Learn more about the Mitas product line at: mitas-moto.com/products

For more on the Colibri: ridecolibri.com

Source: Mitas