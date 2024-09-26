A Triumphal Weekend for Airoh: 5 World Titles in 48 Hours

Sunday, September 15, 2024, was a day to remember for the Italian company AIROH. 5 more world titles have been added to its palmares, won by its riders competing in the EnduroGP and TrialGP world championships. A great conclusion that, once again, crowns AIROH as a reference company in the off-road motorcycling segment.

A few hours ago ended a weekend rich in great emotions for AIROH and its riders, especially those involved in the EnduroGP and TrialGP world championships that, just yesterday, have come to their end and have officially crowned their respective 2024 world champions.

Five podiums in the various categories, which bring the Italian company’s palmares to 146 world titles. A number that, once again, makes clear how AIROH has always been a gold standard in the off-road motorcycling Industry, both for professionals and amateurs.

But let’s see in detail who are the protagonists of this truly unique and unforgettable day.

On the occasion of the penultimate round of the EnduroGP, the milestone of Andrea Verona had been celebrated, he became Enduro2 world champion within one early race.

During the French round in Brioude were crowned the others world champions. Starting with Josep Garcia who, after a season full of twists and turns, won the EnduroGP and Enduro1 world titles.

After the EnduroGP, Enduro1 and Enduro2 titles, the Enduro3 class title could not be missed, it was conquered by Brad Freeman.

Great emotions also came from the extraordinary achievements reached during the TrialGP world championship, which crowned its world champions in Ripoll, Spain, during the last round of the season.

Jack Peace has triumphed in the Trial2 category, after a truly incredible season. As for the TrialGP Women class, an unstoppable Emma Bristow won her tenth world title.

AIROH AVIATOR 3: THE HELMET OF THE CHAMPIONS

Alongside the greatest enduro champions, as usual AIROH with Aviator 3, the top of the range off road helmet that raises the level of competition and redefines the standards of an off-road helmet. Used and chosen by many reference riders on the international scene, including many World Champions in different off-road disciplines, it has a shell available in the Carbon 3K – exclusive to the Carbon graphic – and in the noble HPC Carbon for the other graphic variations. There are 4 sizes of the outer shell in both versions, and it has been designed inside the AIROH wind tunnel to best engineer shapes and performance. Extreme attention has been paid to aerodynamics, with the aim to make the helmet stable even at high speeds, and thermodynamics to optimize thermoregulation. AIROH’s technology is condensed in this product, which features the AMS2 Plus (AIROH Multiaction Safety System Plus), AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release), and AMLS (AIROH Magnetic Lining System) systems, which includes also magnetic cheek pads that are easily removable and washable. The 8 air intakes and integrated spoilers make the Aviator 3 fit comfortable even in the most extreme conditions of use, just like the innovative Hydra System integrated into the EPS.

Starting retail price from 639.99 euros

Source: Airoh