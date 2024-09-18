Ravek now distributed by exclusively Parts Canada

Parts Canada is happy to announce that Ravek will now be available exclusively through Parts Canada dealers.

Ravek has been making powersports accessories for motorcycles and ATVs since 1981. Every product is engineered, designed and tested in the USA. Ravek is also the first-ever UTV accessories brand to deliver an Unlimited Lifetime Warranty.

Co-founders Harry and Ricky Goldstein had grown up offroading, and now with extensive research and development capabilities at their control, decided to solve some of the problems they encountered when out riding themselves. They’re offering an approach to lighting never seen in the UTV market: Simple Plug & Play installs lead the way to a whole new level of customization, style, and function. RAVEK has also launched a new approach to UTV comfort: heavy-duty armrests stuffed with tri-layer memory foam that use factory bolt holes to mount on your door. There’s no drilling involved on the install, and RAVEK also offers an additional waterproof bag that mounts underneath the armrest for additional storage.

Storage is one of the biggest focuses for RAVEK. Their MOLLE panel system is made up of a laser cut steel panel that fits perfectly with the contours of the UTV. It’s an easy bolt-on way to almost double the available storage on your UTV. The storage options are limitless due to the panel’s MOLLE design, but RAVEK has made a suite of accessories for it themselves. Zipperless Roll Top Dry Bags can mount anywhere on the panel, as well as a quick release mount for a fire extinguisher, and even the RAVEK sunglasses holder can mount on the panel when it’s not strapped to a roll bar.

RAVEK is backing their new product lineup with an exceptional Unlimited Lifetime Warranty. In the words of Co-Founder Ricky Goldstein, “We stand behind our products and believe UTV owners are some of the most genuine people, and wanted to make a genuine offer in return. You break it, we replace it. Period.”

Executive Vice President, Marc Wolfram is excited to grow RAVEK’s sales channel, “We are excited to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Parts Unlimited and Parts Canada. Their Rep teams are the best in the business, and we know we are in great hands partnering with them. It is our goal to be the most exciting company in powersports by launching more new products every year backed by the best customer service!”

Parts Canada is proud to provide our dealer network access to the best brands in the industry and is looking forward to this new partnership with Ravek.

For more information about Ravek Products: www.ravek.com.

Source: Parts Canada