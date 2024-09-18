Husqvarna Mobility reveals limited edition Heritage models

Class-leading motocross, cross-country and enduro machines enhanced with exclusive livery

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to reveal its limited edition line of Heritage models for 2025. Built upon the proven technical platforms of selected motocross, cross-country and enduro machines, each one is characterized by the distinctive livery that sets the range apart from the standard offroad motorcycles.

All 9 models – three motocross, two cross-country, two enduro and two dual-sport – are limited edition machines that feature blue radiator shrouds exclusive to the range, together with a matching gripper seat cover. The finishing touch made to each motorcycle is undoubtedly the striking graphics that take design inspiration from the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Delivering unrivalled offroad performance, the Heritage range includes both 2-stroke and 4-stroke models. Each one is equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components to ensure every machine delivers an unmatched riding experience on the track or trail.

Along with the powerful, yet agile 4-stroke FC 350, select 2-stroke motocross models from the standard 2025 range are included in the Heritage line-up. The TC 150 and TC 300 are both enhanced with the special color scheme, which gives all riders multiple options when it comes to choosing a high-performance motocross machine. All three motorcycles are built around an agile chassis and equipped with WP XACT suspension, electronic fuel injection, and a Map Select Switch for a personalized power delivery.

The cross-country models represented in Heritage colors include the 2-stroke TX 300 and the 4-stroke FX 350. Based on the innovative motocross platform, these cross-country machines are set up for offroad duty with specific features like a standard side stand, large capacity tank, key protective pieces and WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks.

With two enduro and two dual-sport models in the Heritage range, riders have a considerable selection of highly competitive 2-stroke and 4-stroke machinery to choose from. The TE 300 and FE 450 provide riders who prefer hard enduro-style riding with the ultimate offroad competition platform, while the FE 350s and FE 501s dual-sports deliver go-anywhere capability. Each lightweight machine is engineered to master the toughest terrain with class-leading engines, advanced electronics, and a chassis that provides exceptional handling combining to deliver pure enduro performance.

Technical highlights:

Distinctive graphics exclusive to the Heritage range Blue radiator shrouds and a blue seat cover create a unique look Agile chassis offers enhanced flex and cornering agility Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction Control and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models (excluding FE 350s and FE 501s dual-sports) The 2-stroke machines feature a Map Select Switch with two engine maps Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery



For riders looking to enhance their Heritage model even further, a comprehensive selection of Technical Accessories offers improved engine performance, handling, and durability. Included in the extensive list of competition-focused components are triple clamps and wheelsets developed with Husqvarna Factory Racing, together with exhaust systems, sprockets, and protective parts.

Every enduro rider can prepare themselves for all weather conditions with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Featuring an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing, in addition to a choice of high quality helmets, boots, and protective wear, each item in the range delivers maximum comfort and style.

The 2025 Heritage models are available from October 2024 onward in limited numbers at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealers.

Source: Husqvarna