White Motorcycle Concepts launches world’s first aero-electric motorcycle purpose-designed for fleets and first responders

World’s first electric motorcycle where the battery design is shaped by aerodynamics

Fully-electric design offers zero emissions, 100-mile range, 15-minute rapid recharging, and 100mph performance, supporting fleets and first responders practical transition to net zero

Patented V-Duct delivers exceptional aerodynamic performance, while unique battery concept by MAHLE Powertrain enables high operational availability

New WMC300E+ makes global debut at Cenex Expo 4-5th September

White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC), the company behind the British electric motorcycle land-speed world-record programme, has launched a new fully-electric rapid-charging motorcycle that is the first in the world designed specifically to meet the needs of fleets and first responders globally.

The WMC300E+ offers a 100-mile range when measured against the aggressive emergency services drive cycle (125 miles against the standard drive cycle), yet can be recharged using a standard CCS charger in under 15 minutes thanks to a unique battery concept developed by MAHLE Powertrain.

“The whole industry is facing a huge technical and commercial challenge to produce an electric motorcycle with performance close to its petrol equivalent,” said Robert White, Founder & CEO, White Motorcycle Concepts. “Current electric motorcycles are focussed upon retail needs, but fleet customers, and particularly emergency first responders, demand high levels of availability that, due to charge times, existing solutions just can’t deliver. Meeting that demand, while complying with forthcoming legislation and helping to achieve all fleet’s net-zero ambitions, has required clean-sheet engineering thinking and the combination of some innovative technologies. Following processes and procedures learnt whilst in F1, our in-house engineering team has rapidly developed the concept; using a range of validated in-house modelling and computer fluid dynamics simulation techniques, prototyping and validation, and finally engineering for, and delivering, full assembly. The result, the WMC300E+, presents a market-leading product for fleets and first responders, with greater operational parity to its petrol equivalent, but with zero emissions in use.”

At the centre of its unique capabilities are a remarkable aerodynamic performance and an innovative battery design. The first makes use of WMC’s patented V-Duct, a venturi duct that passes through the centre of the motorcycle that substantially reduces aerodynamic drag, improving performance, enhancing stability, and reducing energy consumption. The concept behind this central air duct has been honed as part of the company’s land-speed record programme, and in the WMC300E+ an optimised dual-channel design delivers a 25% increase in aerodynamic efficiency.

Key to the bike’s rapid charging, and therefore its high operational availability, is a unique battery concept, developed and built by specialist engineering provider MAHLE Powertrain. For motorcycles, the transition to an electric powertrain enables greater packaging freedoms and it is this principle that shaped the battery form. After a comprehensive programme of modelling, simulation and prototyping, WMC and MAHLE Powertrain’s engineers settled on a T-shaped battery pack, delivering mass centralisation (for optimum vehicle dynamics), maximising the duct aerodynamic efficiency benefit and fit within the bike’s complex packaging constraints.

The battery cell features advanced Lithium Cobalt Oxide with Nickel Manganese Aluminium chemistry, capable of sustaining high charge rates yet also remarkably resistant to ageing for a longer lifespan. The pack incorporates key elements from MAHLE Powertrain’s innovative M³x battery module concept, including its novel cooling features that enhance cell thermal performance and ensure even temperature profiles across the entire pack, as well as the ability to supress propagation between cells in the event of a failure.

A DC-DC converter is integrated within the battery pack, allowing the traction motor, charger, and the bike’s 12V system to be connected directly to it, simplifying the overall implementation. Special consideration was given to the need to power ancillary equipment such as lights, sirens and radios by emergency responders. The battery’s highly space-efficient design, despite its generous 11.9 kWh capacity, has allowed the practical under-seat storage to be retained and can easily accommodate a full-face helmet.

“This project called upon the full suite of capabilities available at our Battery Engineering Centre in Northampton,” said Jonathan Hall, MAHLE Powertrain’s Head of Research and Advanced Engineering department. “Starting with a clean-sheet design, using a range of validated in-house modelling and simulation techniques, through to pack specification, cell selection and characterisation, prototyping and testing, and finally small series production, our team have worked closely with WMC to deliver the engineering solutions needed to meet their ambitious targets.”

As a result of the conversion to fully-electric propulsion, the new WMC300E+ offers not just zero-emissions-in-use but also improved acceleration compared to its petrol equivalent. In addition, it is capable of speeds of up to 100mph while maintaining excellent aerodynamic stability, even when equipped with heavily-laden panniers.

The bike’s striking design helps to make riders more visible – a key requirement in emergency response roles – while its ability to be ridden on a standard car licence removes the need for specialist training. This also makes it ideal for use in other services such as paramedic first responders and last-mile delivery duties, while its minimal charging footprint means it can be deployed easily, even where space and power considerations are limited.

Beyond delivering zero-emissions transport for rapid response fleets, the project continues WMC’s sustainability focus through the use of recycled carbon-fibre in the motorcycle’s construction, while the ‘right-sized’ battery pack with fast charging capability, developed by MAHLE Powertrain, reduces the use of rare earth materials and minimises downtime.

Partially funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre’s second round of the Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD2) programme, the project builds on the success of the WMC300FR hybrid three-wheeled motorcycle, developed in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police and on trial with emergency services across the UK.

The new WMC300E+ made its public debut at Cenex Expo 2024, which runs from 4-5th September at UTAC Millbrook.

Source: White Motorcycle Concepts