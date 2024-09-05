Bridgestone BATTLAX Racing Tires Achieve Record Year in 2024 Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series Season

Seventeen riders on Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires set 31 outright lap records throughout the 2024 Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series (CSBK) season, with new records achieved at every round.

In the second year as the exclusive CSBK tire provider, Bridgestone delivered exceptional performance and support to all participating teams and riders throughout the season.

Bridgestone supported the Bagger Racing League as the series made its international debut at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park as part of CSBK.

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced a record-setting year of performance during the 2024 Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series (CSBK) season. During the 2024 season, 17 riders on Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires set 31 total outright lap records, with new records established at every round. This marks the company’s second season as the exclusive tire provider for CSBK, with Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires delivering the grip and consistency that contributed to record-setting lap times.

The addition of RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to the 2024 season provided several Western Canadian riders the opportunity to compete in a CSBK race for the first time on Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires. Riders unfamiliar with BATTLAX racing tires experienced fast and consistent lap times on a track notorious for its demanding conditions.

2024 Bridgestone CSBK Lap Records

Round 1 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Pro Track Layout): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Vincent Wilson

Round 1 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Pro Track Layout): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 1 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Pro Track Layout): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – Adolf Silva (New Class)

Round 1 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Pro Track Layout): Pro/Am Lightweight (Pro) – Cameron Walker

Round 1 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Pro Track Layout): Pro/Am Lightweight (Am) – Zaim Laflamme

Round 2 (Grand Bend Motorplex): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Vincent Wilson

Round 2 (Grand Bend Motorplex): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 2 (Grand Bend Motorplex): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – Rob Lepp (New Class)

Round 2 (Grand Bend Motorplex): Pro/Am Lightweight (Am) – Ryan Beattie

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro Superbike – Ben Young

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro Sport Bike – Elliot Vieira

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Amateur Sport Bike – Serge Boyer

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am Twins (Pro) – Jodi Christie

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Vincent Wilson

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – Adolf Silva (New Class)

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am Lightweight (Pro) – Ian Wall

Round 3 (RAD Torque Raceway): Pro/Am Lightweight (Am) – Ryan Beattie

Round 4 (Atlantic Motorsport Park): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Vincent Wilson

Round 4 (Atlantic Motorsport Park): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 4 (Atlantic Motorsport Park): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – Rob Lepp (New Class)

Round 5 (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Vincent Wilson

Round 5 (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 5 (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – J-P Schroeder (New Class)

Round 5 (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park): Pro/Am Lightweight (Am) – Treston Morrison

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am Twins (Pro) – Jean-Francois Cyr

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am Twins (Am) – Cecil Montour

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Pro) – Mack Weil (New Class)

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am ZX-4RR Cup (Am) – J-P Schroeder (New Class)

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am Lightweight (Pro) – Stacey Nesbitt

Round 6 (Shannonville Motorsport Park – Long Track Layout): Pro/Am Lightweight (Am) – Treston Morrison

“Seventeen racers setting 31 lap records this season is a testament to the outstanding grip, performance and reliability of Bridgestone BATTLAX tires,” said Jim Dowell, National Sales and Racing Program Manager, Bridgestone Motorcycle Products in the United States and Canada. “We look forward to building on this success and supporting the next generation of champions in the CSBK series. Congratulations to each of the class-winning riders on a record-breaking season.”

“CSBK couldn’t be happier at the conclusion of our second season with Bridgestone,” said Ross Millson, National Event Owner, CSBK. “The performance, consistency and durability of the Bridgestone product provides race control and our competitors with an extreme level of confidence in all conditions. Bridgestone BATTLAX race tires have provided competitive racing, numerous lap records and some amazing moments in 2024. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Bridgestone through 2025 and beyond.”

Additionally, in 2024 Bridgestone supported the Bagger Racing League’s (BRL) international debut, which took place in association with CSBK at a special event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Aug. 9-11. The BRL is a U.S. race series where professional riders compete on custom and performance American V-Twin touring motorcycles known as baggers. During the series’ international debut, Bridgestone provided cutting-edge tire technology to help ensure optimal performance and safety on the track, further solidifying the company’s unmatched dominance as the leading tire brand in the BRL.

Bridgestone’s success in the 2024 CSBK series aligns with the “Emotion” and “Ease” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment, encompassing eight values all beginning with the letter “E,” solidifies Bridgestone’s dedication to fostering a more sustainable world.

Source: CSBK