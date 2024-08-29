Kimpex joins forces with Continental to expand its Motorcycle Product Rang

We are thrilled to announce a major new addition to our motorcycle product line at Kimpex. We have entered into a partnership with Continental, a global leader in high-quality tire manufacturing. Thanks to this collaboration, we are proud to offer our customers high-performance and reliable tires for the road motorcycle segment while expanding our presence in the adventure motorcycle segment.

Top-Notch Products

With this partnership, Kimpex strengthens its ability to provide top-notch products to our retailers and their customers. Continental’s road tires, known for their asphalt performance, offer motorcyclists a safer and more enjoyable ride. Additionally, we are particularly excited to enhance our adventure motorcycle offerings with tires specially designed for varied terrains and the most demanding conditions.

Stay tuned to discover new offers and exclusive promotions related to this collaboration. We are eager to embark on this adventure with Continental and witness the positive impact on customers, whether they are passionate about long road trips or off-road adventures.

Product Availability

Consumers will be able to purchase Continental products through our retailer network in spring 2025.

For more information on Continental, visit their website. To find out more on Kimpex and its distribution network, go to www.kimpex.com.

SOURCE: Kimpex