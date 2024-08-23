The Moment Collectors ASIA

Twenty Travellers’

Tales from the Most Diverse Continent on Earth.

By Sam Manicom and friends.

Contributing Authors: Sam Manicom, Heather Ellis, Chris Donaldson, Jacqui Furneaux, Jeff Franz, Anatoly Chernyavskiy, Simon Roberts, Simon McCarthy, Anita Yusof, Candida Lewis, Maria Schumacher, Sheonagh Ravensdale, Paul Stewart, Leigh Wilkins, Carl Parker, Heike Fania, Fern Hume, Sherri Jo Wilkins, Zebb Penman, Heather Lea.

Take 20 motorcycle travellers from nine countries, experienced and novice, and ask them to write about travelling the world’s largest and most diverse continent: to share a moment from those travels which became priceless. A moment that had them thinking, ‘this is exactly why I’m out here!’

With inspirational writing, the authors take readers travelling through some of the most magnificent landscapes in the world. Connected by motorcycles and an insatiable curiosity, the stories shared have readers travelling from the heat of the central Asian steppes to the snow-topped mountains of Nepal, from backroads India, to riding and exploring the history of Korea, from the forests of Burma to the extremes of eastern Siberia, and much more.

Readers will experience stories from a wide range of cultures and will be introduced to genuine kindness. They’ll be riding asphalt, gravel, sand and mud with the authors in some of the most remote parts of the world, and to counter those big sky tales, 2 they’ll be taken riding through the dense traffic of Asian cities. Within the stories shared, readers will be invited to a wedding in the ‘Stans’, to drink vodka for breakfast, teach in the jungles of Cambodia and will camp on the beach with ghosts. The authors eat foods that range from taste bud delights to gut wrenching experiences which will have readers laughing.

A long motorcycle journey is inevitably a blend of both good and bad days, uncertainty, fear, tedium, delight, pain, surprises and laughter. Sometimes the unexpected encounters can be incredibly difficult to deal with. Mixed in with the laughter and the smiles, in several of these stories you’ll find examples of such demanding moments.

Are these writers challenge addicts? No, but they have discovered a way to see the world that gifts them with days full of unique moments and delights, which more than counter the risks.

Readers will have fun with the authors, but almost certainly cringe at some of the tales. They will experience the challenge of a motorcycle breakdown, terminally at the start of a journey, and find out what ‘Plan B’ had in store. They will experience tales of riding with no real plan, but a direction. Readers will also ride with authors on detailed journeys where forward-planning dreams are brought to life.

In keeping with the preceding travel book, The Moment Collectors – Twenty Travellers’ Tales from Around the World (2022), some of these stories are from the hugely experienced world riders, and some adventures are from those relatively new to wandering and exploring on two wheels. Some of the authors are well known, and others are individuals or couples that readers may be meeting for the first time.

The Moment Collectors within these pages include published authors of books, magazine articles, blogs, and first-time writers. Several ride solo, some in pairs and a couple are two up. They are the mix of travellers whose paths can be crossed on the open road.

Though motorcycle travellers, their stories will be of interest to any who sets off to explore the planet.

With the wonderfully varied storytelling styles, the foreword by world rider Elspeth Beard, 20 photos, and 70 illustrations, The Moment Collectors ASIA is rounded off with pages of contacts and useful links.

