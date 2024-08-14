KTM Raises the Bar to new Heights with the Enhanced 2025 KTM 450 SMR

Unveiling the 2025 KTM 450 SMR: a benchmark in the world of supermoto, designed for those who crave adrenaline and precision on the track. Combining cutting-edge technology with KTM’s race-proven engineering, the enhanced 2025 KTM 450 SMR offers unrivaled performance, agility, and power.

Using the recently updated 2025 KTM 450 SX-F as its base, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR raises the bar even higher, with key enhancements to the frame, fork, and ergonomics.

With its championship-winning 450 cc SOHC powerplant already a highlight, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from a slew of updates as found on the newly updated 2025 KTM SX-F range. The biggest and most significant of these can be found on the frame, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front end, with the engine and rear shock mountings also undergoing the knife.

Besides a 300 g weight-saving, these structural changes have been engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and cornering behavior while maintaining overall stability. On the latter point, smaller footrests for 2025 maximize lean angles and reduce the risk of hooking up on curbs.

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR also receives an adjustable 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork for the first time. This features a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes oil flow within the cartridge and avoids unwanted oil foaming, maintaining damping characteristics. A new hydro stop in the last part of the stroke helps to keep a maximum of reserves in extreme scenarios, like bigger jumps or hard landings.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and has been thoroughly tested on both dirt and tarmac.Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks. This not only provides a distinctive new look but also aids in cooling by channeling air more effectively.

With regard to air intake, an updated 1-piece inlet sleeve and snorkel design feature prevents any deformation, thanks to a more robust and stiffer construction, while an updated fuel tank mount protects the frame against wear and improves tank fitment.Above the surface, full-orange bodywork, featuring red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a cleaner look while communicating the 2025 KTM 450 SMR’s pure READY TO RACE intentions.

As with previous generations, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR is fitted with race-ready Metzeler Racetec SM K1 Supermoto tires wrapped around lightweight 16.5” front and 17” rear ALPINA rims.

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR has been rigorously tested to ensure it can perform under the most extreme conditions. Supermoto World Championship rider, Lukas Höllbacher, put the machine through its paces in a variety of challenging environments, from scorching 105-degree heat on Spanish asphalt to sub-zero temperatures on ice in Sweden. These grueling test simulations ensure that the 2025 KTM 450 SMR can deliver top performance regardless of the conditions.

Watch the testing phase in the harsh conditions.

With its sights set on maintaining the top spot in the Supermoto category, the new 2025 KTM 450 SMR will be launching off the Mattighofen production line and available at your nearest Authorized KTM dealer from this November onward. To discover more about the 2025 KTM 450 SMR, visit KTM.com.