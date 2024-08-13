Six Riders to Compete on Triumph Tigers in Inaugural Sturgis TT AFT Adventuretrackers Race

Triumph Motorcycles has entered the inaugural AFT AdventureTrackers race at the Sturgis TT, scheduled for Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 2 PM ET / 12 PM MT in the heart of downtown Sturgis, South Dakota. Part of Round 13 of the Progressive American Flat Track Championship, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of speed & skill as riders navigate a track with both road and dirt elements.

Triumph Motorcycles will be represented by six elite riders, all competing on stock Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro or Rally Pro motorcycles. The team is poised to make a significant impact in the debut of the AFT AdventureTrackers class.

2024 AFT AdventureTrackers Triumph Line-Up:

Iván “TORITO” Cervantes – #25 : A 5-time World Enduro Champion and Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours, Iván Cervantes brings a wealth of off-road racing experience and a fearless attitude to the track. Known for his versatility and competitive spirit, Iván is ready to make his mark at Sturgis TT. Kole King – #80 : has spent a lifetime racing different styles including flat track, dirt track, and holds an X Games bronze medal. King is currently racing the nationally in Super Hooligan National Championship on a Triumph Street Triple. As the founder of King Performance, Kole combines technical knowledge with racing skill.



Sammy Halbert – #69 : An experienced flat track racer with numerous accolades to his name, Sammy Halbert is known for his aggressive racing style and consistency. His expertise and determination make him a key contender in the AFT AdventureTrackers class. Ernie Vigil – #278 : Renowned for his stunt riding prowess and dynamic on and off-road racing style, Ernie Vigil has a reputation for pushing the limits. With a background in both racing and extreme stunt performances, Ernie is set to captivate the audience with his daring moves and precision.



Nick “Apex” Brocha – #777 : A celebrated figure in the motorcycle stunt community, Nick Brocha combines technical skill with creative flair. His unique approach to racing, honed through years of stunt riding, positions him as a formidable competitor at the Sturgis TT.

Robby-Bobby McLendon – #169: The accomplished American Flat Track racer is a regular in the motorcycle racing scene. As the race manager for D&D Certified Race Team based in Pensacola, Florida, McLendon is a staple in the track scene known for his speed and agility. His youthful energy and passion for the sport are sure to bring excitement to the Sturgis TT race.

Adam VanderVeen – Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles America

“The AdventureTrackers race is a great opportunity to show racing fans how capable modern adventure bikes have become. The Triumph Tiger line-up leans heavily into performance and we’re eager for the bike’s capability in stock form to be showcased in the hands of our line-up of world class riders in this dynamic and challenging new race format.”

The Sturgis TT race is a must-see event, featuring the Mission AFT SuperTwins, Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER, and the new AFT AdventureTrackers class. Motorcycle enthusiasts can catch the live action on FloRacing and enjoy a one-hour telecast on FOX Saturday, August 17 at 2pm ET. Additionally, the Sturgis TT pre-show will air on FS2 on the same day at 1 pm ET, followed immediately by the main broadcast on FOX. For those who miss the initial airing, FS1 will re-air the complete two-hour pre-race and race package later that evening, starting at 9 pm ET.

Source: Triumph