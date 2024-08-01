Charles Aubrie to wildcard in Superbike class at CTMP

The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will welcome another high-profile wildcard to the paddock this season, as Charles Aubrie is expected to join the feature GP Bikes Pro Superbike class at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The 22-year-old from France has enjoyed a successful career in his home continent, having graduated through the French Superbike Championship (FSBK) to join the Moto2 European Championship in 2022, the direct feeder series of the Moto2 grand prix class.

Aubrie finished 28th in the championship in 2023, scoring his first career FIM points in Catalunya, and has progressed to 24th in the current 2024 standings with another points finish in Portimao, riding for Team JEG Racing aboard a Kalex machine.

The Saint-Aubin-de-Médoc native will join the Turcotte Performance garage at CTMP for his Canadian debut, hopping aboard a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R with support from KYT Canada, Team33 Accessories, Accessbk.fr, and Meritorious International.

His wildcard appearance will come with the help of friend and current CSBK Superbike rider Guillaume Fortin, as well as the entire Turcotte Performance team, whom Fortin currently rides for aboard a Ducati V4R.

“I met Guillaume in Spain while we were training in December, and when he told me about CSBK I immediately wanted to take part in a race this year,” Aubrie said. “I’m taking advantage of the two-month break in the Moto2 European Championship to participate at CTMP, and I’d like to thank Guillaume as well as the Turcotte Performance team for allowing me to experience this adventure.”

Aubrie will be the first Frenchman to compete in the CSBK paddock since Vincent Levillian in 2022, a former Turcotte Performance rider himself, and the first rider in series’ history with Moto2 European Championship experience.

His debut will be another boost to Kawasaki, who try to hunt down BMW in the Constructors Championship with the likes of Jordan Szoke, Torin Collins, Connor Campbell, and now Aubrie.

The wildcard appearance will come just two rounds after the debut of Collins, a graduate of the JuniorGP European Championship within the same FIM umbrella as Aubrie.

Main picture: Moto2 European Championship rider Charles Aubrie (9) will join a deep Pro Superbike field at CTMP, making his Bridgestone CSBK debut as a wildcard in round five. Photo credit: Courtesy of Charles Aubrie via Anthony Ahunon Munoz.