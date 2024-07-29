WP Suspension introduces cutting-edge Pro Components for 2025 85CC motocross models

Revolutionizing Performance with Advanced Technology for KTM 85 SX, GASGAS MC 85, and Husqvarna TC 85.

WP Suspension, a leading innovator in high-performance motorcycle suspension systems, proudly announces the launch of its new aftermarket PRO COMPONENTS designed for the 2025 generation of 85cc motocross bikes, including the KTM 85 SX, GASGAS MC 85, and Husqvarna TC 85.

The latest offerings include the state-of-the-art XACT PRO 7543 Fork with CONE VALVE Technology the XACT PRO 8946 SHOCK with SUPERTRAX Technology, and the all-new XACT PRO 6500 Cartridge featuring CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology. These components are now available at WP Authorised Centers worldwide.

XACT PRO 7543 Fork

The XACT PRO 7543 Fork redefines suspension performance with its innovative CONE VALVE Technology, providing exceptional damping performance and reducing harshness. This leads to an improved feeling for the front wheel and enhances the riding experience.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

– Progressive damping behavior thanks to WP CONE VALVE TECHNOLOGY

– High damping reserves for strong impacts and jumps (no abrupt hardening)

– Constant damping performance due to CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology

– Lightweight construction due to CNC-milled high-tech materials

– Fully adjustable WP PRO COMPONENTS Suspension system

– Can be tailored to your needs by WP Authorized Center

XACT PRO 8946 Shock

The XACT PRO 8946 Shock is engineered to deliver superior handling and stability. Equipped with SUPERTRAX Technology, this shock absorber offers advanced rebound damping adjustments, ensuring optimal traction and comfort. Riders will experience enhanced control and smoother rides, even in the most challenging conditions.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

– Unique SUPERTRAX Technology as used in Factory supported race series

– More confidence in your ride and increased comfort

– Improved acceleration due to significantly increased rear wheel grip and traction

– More direct handling due to weight-reduced design and high-tech materials

– Physical relief of the rider leads to reduction of fatigue symptoms

XACT PRO 6500 Cartridge

The new XACT PRO 6500 Cartridge is designed with CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology, offering a sealed system that provides consistent damping performance. This technology significantly improves ride quality and handling, making it the perfect upgrade for competitive motocross riders seeking an edge on the track.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

– Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

– The pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

– Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

– All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

– Specially handcrafted with the highest care

Availability

The new PRO COMPONENTS for the 2025 KTM 85 SX, GASGAS MC 85, and Husqvarna TC 85 are available now at WP Authorised Centers worldwide. Riders and enthusiasts can visit their nearest WP Authorised Center to experience the latest in suspension technology and elevate their motocross performance to new heights.

The XACT PRO 7543 Fork is available Set Number: 0472C104U203220

And will fit on the following Brand/model/year:

KTM: 85 SX From 2018

GASGAS: MC 85 From 2021

Husqvarna: TC 85 From 2018

The XACT PRO 8946 Shock is available with a Set Number: A410C404Y311220

And will fit on the following Brand/model/year:

KTM: 85 SX From 2025

GASGAS: MC 85 From 2025

Husqvarna: TC 85 From 2025

The XACT PRO 6500 Cartridge is available with Set Number: A410C104Y002220

And will fit on the following Brand/model/year

KTM: 85 SX From 2018

GASGAS: MC 85 From 2021

Husqvarna: TC 85 From 2018

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORIZED CENTER or go to wp-suspension.com.

Source: WP Suspension