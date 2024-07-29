Indian Motorcycle Debuts Brittney Olsen Custom Sport Scout

The next bike reveal for Indian Motorcycle’s Scout Forged custom build series is officially live. Utilizing the all-new Indian Scout as the base, Indian Motorcycle has tapped three renowned builders to fabricate one-of-a-kind custom bikes – each pulling inspiration from legendary stories of iconic Indian Scout riders.

In this second reveal episode, Brittney Olsen showcases her classic, vintage-inspired street bike-styled 2025 Sport Scout.

As the first woman builder in the Forged custom build series, Brittney Olsen drew her inspiration from the iconic Cecelia Adams and hopes to be the ‘Cecelia Adams of the 21st Century.’

“You have these guys that are just throughout history of motorcycling showing what the Scout can do. But then here’s something that doesn’t really get hit on. The historical foundation for my bike build is the early 40s, early 50s women riders that would ride Sport Scouts back in the day,” says Olsen.

Receiving this custom Sport Scout is country music singer and songwriter, Nikki Lane

Mod List:• Custom Laced 18” FTR rim to stock Scout rear hub• Custom Laced 19” FTR rim to stock Scout front hub• Custom hand built girder front end with factory textured powder coat to match stock frame• Incorporated real 1946 to 1948 Indian Chief springs, shock and risers on girder font end• Modified stock Scout gas tank using stock Springfield Chieftain tank panels to get the original Indian sport scout teardrop shape. We kept the top and bottom tunnel ram of the stock Scout gas tanks to keep the stock fuel pump, air intake box and the stock Scout GPS panel that originally came stock.• Factory Chrome Dash GPS unit cover (not sure what this is called but it came stock with black dash originally)• Custom underseat frame cover• Custom made seat mounts• Custom vintage bates seat and rear fender pad• Extended rear subfender• Custom black paint job• Custom Lettering, Striping and Gold and Silver leaf done by Jeremy Pederson• Hand built Struts for the rear end• Custom license plate mount• Factory Mid controls• Custom longer brake line• Custom stainless exhaust• Custom front turn signals• Custom stainless steel bars• Custom gauge/counsel relocation• Custom hand built rear subfender panels• Polished exhaust, gage mount and handlebars

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build series highlights how customization and personalization was at the forefront when Indian Motorcycle designers and engineers began developing the next evolution of Indian Scout. The Scout’s new steel tube frame delivers an approachable platform for customization, as the tank, fenders and subframe can be easily removed and replaced.

Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout, inspired by the stories and personalities that have made the Scout such an icon for more than a century. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.

For more information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Mortorcycle