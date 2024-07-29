Improvements to CBR1000RR-R and CBR650R bolster sport segment for Honda Canada

Upgraded CBR650R includes highly anticipated, new to North America, E-Clutch technology. CBR1000RR-R updates elevate riding experience on both track and road.

Honda Canada is excited to announce the return of two highly anticipated machines, the MY25 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and the MY24 CBR650R, the latter being the first motorcycle in North America now available with Honda E-Clutch technology.

The pinnacle of the Honda sport lineup, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for MY25 sees the machine drive further up its development curve once again. A host of engine and gearbox updates deliver a healthy mid-range performance boost, with improved throttle response, alongside detailed riding position changes and upgrades from Brembo and Öhlins.

Not to be outdone by its more powerful cousin, 24YM is an important year for the CBR650R and while updated style and functionality will get attention, this bike will go down in history as the first Honda motorcycle in North America to be available with Honda E-Clutch technology, which is designed to make motorcycling, from beginner right through to expert, even more enjoyable – and even more exciting.

“These bikes are incredibly important for our motorcycle lineup in Canada,” said Ryan Kelly, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada Powersports. “The new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a track machine that exudes power and is built to win, right out of the crate. The CBR650R will make history for us this year as the first motorcycle in the Canadian market equipped with Honda E-Clutch technology, designed to make the riding experience more fun and exciting for experienced and new riders alike.”

In operation, Honda E-clutch is simplicity itself, taking away the need to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox. The rider simply has to operate the shift pedal for ultra-fast, consistent gear changes, exactly as if using a quick shifter. During the gear change, it uses a harmonized combination of ‘half-clutch’ operation, fuel injection cut and ignition control to eliminate ‘shift shock’ for an ultra-smooth ride. The clutch control itself is managed through an actuator unit – similar to those used in Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission gearboxes – housed inside the right-hand engine cover. Total weight of the system is 2kg.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

While the Fireblade SP’s headline performance figures are familiar, the delivery through the rev-range has been completely changed – the product of a huge amount of HRC development and knowhow– to generate corner exit acceleration topped by huge top-end power.

The addition of 2-Motor Throttle By Wire (TBW) increases part-throttle control and allows amplified engine braking. Compression ratio has been raised, intake ports adjusted, and valve timing altered in conjunction with new valve springs, a lighter crankshaft and optimized, lighter titanium conrods. All gear ratios have been made shorter, to increase drive force to the rear wheel.

The 4-2-1 exhaust downpipes are ovalized and feed a titanium Akrapovič muffler now slightly larger in volume but 5dB quieter in operation.

Three default riding modes cover most conditions with options to fully adjust Power, Engine Brake, Wheelie Control and HSTC and all settings have been revised for the new output character. The electronics package also includes adjustable Start Mode and standard-fit quickshifter.

As before, the aluminum diamond frame uses the rear of the engine as upper shock mount while the swingarm is based on the RC213V-S design. The rigidity balance has been carefully optimized – and made more pliant – to exploit the engine’s performance in terms of feel for front and rear grip levels, and steering accuracy.

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) provides accurate 3D estimation of riding dynamics and provides input to manage all of the electronic systems. It also controls the rod-type 3-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD).

The 24YM CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the first bike in the world to use the new, third generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (SE-C3.0) 43mm NPX (SV) forks and TTX36 (SV) rear shock, that now use Spool Valve internals and offer race-quality suspension, with settings managed by Öhlins Object Based Tuning interface (OBTi). A digital spring preload guide via the instrument panel is also a new feature.

Selling Price – $37,672 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees)

MSRP $36,499

Colour – Grand Prix Red

CBR650R

For 24YM, there’s a fresh look to the CBR650R’s stylish lines and a new headlight, fairing, rider/pillion seat, tail unit and taillight inject sharper sporting energy.

A new 5-inch full colour TFT screen is optically bonded for readability on bright days and features Honda RoadSync connectivity. Managed by new, easy-to-use 4-way lefthand toggle switch (also backlit) the rider can now enjoy on-screen, turn-by-turn navigation and other smartphone features.

Performance from the four-cylinder engine is unchanged; however, available as an option on the CBR650R, the new Honda E-Clutch takes away the need for the rider to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox.

The chassis is as before and a perfect package around town or on a twisting back road. A steel diamond frame provides core rigidity while 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and Showa rear shock deliver high-quality suspension control. Four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work 310mm floating discs and cast aluminum wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tires.

Selling Price – $12,372 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees)

MSRP $11,499

Colour – Grand Prix Red

Honda E-Clutch Technology

The Honda E-Clutch opens up a whole new aspect of the riding experience for every type of rider from raw beginner to seasoned expert. It takes elements of the technology and performance of quickshifters, manually-operated clutches and its unique Dual Clutch Transmission technology to create a unique blend of these well-proven approaches.

The clutch lever is also not needed when pulling away or coming to a stop. Becoming active as soon as the engine is switched on, the Honda E-clutch system manages both scenarios smoothly, while taking away the possibility of the engine stalling when in operation.

If the rider desires, they are able to operate the clutch lever as normal. If the clutch lever is used above a certain speed, the Honda E-clutch system will re-activate after less than a second; at lower speeds after 5 seconds. Should the rider want to turn off the system for a particular ride, this is also possible via the instrument panel.

