VROD 300 BLACK & RED by Lord Drake Kustoms

The best words to define this motorcycle are probably “Elegant and Brutal”…and that is the new VROD 300 BLACK&RED customized by Lord Drake Kustoms in his motorcycle modifications and transformations workshop located in Malaga (SPAIN).

Francisco Ali Manén (owner of LDK), received a call from a client from Portugal, who wanted a customized Harley Davidson Vrod and after a while of conversation the decision was made that it would be a Night Rod Special with a wide rear wheel kit that began being 260 and in the end it ended up in a wheel of 300.

The first thing was to take the base motorcycle and for that, Fran Manen chose a Vrod Nightrod Special from the last year of manufacture, a perfect base for this job that also already comes standard with an inverted front suspension fork and has a powerful 120 horsepower engine.

After deciding that in the end a 300 wheel would be installed, a wide rear wheel kit for Harley Davidson has been installed with custom rims and a 300 wide rear tire and all the necessary modifications to both the chassis and subframe. such as transmission, rear suspension, etc.

A Legend air suspension for vrod models are other details to highlight in the modification of a Vrod like this, along with the exhausts, license plate holder, body parts, fenders, seat and endless small elements are some of the components handcrafted by Lord Drake Kustoms for this VROD 300 BLACK&RED.

Other details are the LED taillight has been integrated into the rear fender or the seat upholstery has been made in black with diamond-shaped stitching with double red thread stitching.

As for the paint, highlight the attractive candy red color used to break up the entire black background and highlight the nerves and muscles of the impressive body of this customized Harley Davidson.

Lord Drake Kustoms ships and exports motorcycles to customers around the world; so if you want a customized motorcycle like this Harley Davidson VROD 300 BLACK&RED that has been sent to Portugal, you just have to get in touch and they will take care of the rest!

WEB: www.lorddrakekustoms.com

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms