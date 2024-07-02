Record breaking attendance at Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024

Top fundraisers win Triumph modern classics

113,000 riders took part in 959 rides across 105 countries in the 2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

16,934 riders took part in 215 rides in the United States and Canada, raising $3.05M

Top three global fundraisers and Gentlefolk Winner rewarded with Triumph Modern Classics

Supported by Triumph Motorcycles for the 11th year, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), took place simultaneously on Sunday May 19th, 2024 across the world, with a record breaking 113,000 riders taking part in 959 rides across 105 countries, raising $7.6M USD.

Thanks to the effort of many dedicated volunteer city hosts, North America once gain led the global fundraising efforts. With 14,767 riders from 187 rides in the United States, raising $2.53M and 2,167 riders from 28 rides in Canada, raising $521k, there was a combined $3.05 Million dollars raised from rides between the two countries.

The top global fundraiser, and highest single-year fundraiser in DGR history, was DGR Brand Ambassador Jaime Camil from Los Angeles. Kat Thomsen from San Francisco, another US DGR Brand Ambassador, claimed the 2nd spot, with Matias Seijo from Edinburgh taking third place in fundraising. The Gentlefolk prize winner is Jason Etters, who led the Jacksonville, Florida ride.

As part of the DGR’s “Side by Side, Worldwide” campaign, Triumph dealers around the world sponsored and participated in local rides to help raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research, ensuring even more motorcyclists were able to take part. Across the world, riders were encouraged to ride on Modern Classics as part of the official riders group “Team Triumph”. The top five fundraisers in this group have each won a prize package from the DGR & Triumph Clothing Collection.

Riding the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in London as part of Team Triumph, were 007 stunt riders Paul Edmondson and Martin Craven, as well as Kieran Clarke, stunt rider for the Mission Impossible franchise, while actor James Phelps, best known for playing Fred Weasley in Harry Potter, rode the Bonneville T120 Stealth Edition in Poole, UK.

In the US, Movie & Film Photographer Frank Masi rode in Atlanta’s ride on a Triumph Speed Twin 1200, while writer-photographer Eric Hendrikx, led Canada’s Toronto ride on his Thruxton RS. In Spain, actor Pepe Barroso, best known for his role in Gran Turismo, rode a T120 in Madrid, and world record holder Ivan Cervantes rode a Scrambler 1200 XE in Reus. Multi-platinum music producer Tai Jason, rode his Bonneville T100 with more than 600 other riders from the Triumph dealership in Munich, Germany’s largest ride.

“This year, we proudly set attendance and fundraising records in Canada with our gathering in Toronto’s charming Yorkille Village,” said Eric Hendrikx. “It’s empowering to work with the Gentleman’s Ride and Triumph Motorcycles as we bring our communities together, ride great bikes, and support Movember in their reputable stride to improve prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.”

Veteran film and movie photographer Frank Masi has raised over $57,000 since 2015 between Los Angeles and Atlanta, achieving 3 top fundraising prizes in Atlanta.

“I truly look forward to the DGR every year, as it’s a charity I can really get behind combining fundraising for men’s issues with the comradery of motorcycles and dapper attire. I’m blown away at how the DGR stays so well organized in so many cities around the world. Year after year, the ride gets bigger and better and I look forward to participating for many years to come while spreading awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer.”

Actor and singer Jaime Camil, the highest global fundraiser in 2024, said, “I got involved with the DGR 3 years ago because some friends told me that it was a ‘fun ride’ and ‘a cool motorcycle event’. In 2020 I lost my father, to what I now know after connecting some dots, a deep depression. Coincidently, about the time the event grew to have a deeper meaning to me, Mark Hawwa invited me to serve as a DGR ambassador the next year. I am proud to continue my role as a DGR ambassador and look forward to helping to bring awareness to men’s health which is very near and dear to my heart.

007 stunt rider Paul Edmondson said: “This year Triumph and the DGR has achieved their goal to bring even more riders together, in more places around the globe, to raise even more money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer. It is a wonderful event to be part of, with everyone making such an incredible effort to dress dapper and showcase our community in the best possible light.”

Mission Impossible stunt rider Keiran Clarke added: “Riding through the streets of London on a Triumph, surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists united by a common cause, to raise money to support men’s health, was an amazing experience. The reaction of pedestrians and traffic on route, was simply brilliant.”

Hedon Helmets, ELF Lubricants, and Quad Lock also supported the classic inspired charity event, further rewarding the efforts of the year’s fundraisers.

For more information about Triumph’s Modern Classic range, visit https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles