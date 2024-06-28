Airoh Spark 2: Style, Performance and Comfort

AIROH, the reference brand for motorcycle helmets, presents Spark 2, the new full-face model for the road segment, designed for passionate who do not want compromises. With ECE 2206 approval, it combines style, high performance and comfort thanks to careful design, technologies and innovative materials used by the Italian brand.

With bold lines, made even more captivating by the graphics available – which are naturally accompanied by monochromatic versions – Spark 2 is made of thermoplastic HRT and includes two shells (XS-S – M | L-XL-XXL) to ensure an optimal fit. It integrates an innovative ventilation system developed inside the AIROH wind tunnel to optimize the helmet in terms of shapes and performance, ideal for any season.

Great protection is guaranteed with AIROH Spark 2 thanks to the safety systems developed by the company, including ASN (AIROH Sliding Net), made up of a particular 3D fabric structure that reduces the forces transmitted to the head in the case of impact, and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) which allows the cheek pads quick removal in case of emergency.

Maximum attention was paid to comfort, essential both for prolonged use during motorcycle adventures and for shorter journeys around the city. In addition to the aforementioned ventilation system, AIROH Spark 2 also focused on the inner linings composition: always hypoallergenic, removable and washable, they are made with high quality fabrics, such as the innovative Coolmax®, and boast exclusive treatments that guarantee pleasantness to the touch and maximum breathability.

The Extra Wide visor offers a large field of vision, to not miss any details during the ride, in addition, to minimize the risk of fogging, it is possible to put the visor in practical anti-fog position, with the same aim there is also the Pinlock® 70 Max Vision lens, available inside the box. Finally, Spark 2 features also a practical integrated sun visor.

DATA SHEET:

Homologation: ECE 2206

Material: HRT Thermolplastic

Weight: starting from 1590g +- 50g

Shells and sizes: 2 (XS-S – M | L-XL-XXL)

Retention system: micrometric closure

Ventilation: Chin guard vent – Upper Vent – Side spoilers – Rear spoiler and extractors

Visor: Extra-wide vision, UV and Scratch resistant, Lock System, antifog position and ATVR (AIROH Tool-less Visor Removal), integrated Sun Visor

Interior: Coolmax®, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Technology: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release)

Communication System Ready

Inside the box: double-length Stop Wind, Pinlock® 70 Max Vision.

For more information about AIROH: airoh.com

SOURCE: AIROH