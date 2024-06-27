The 2025 KTM XC-W Lineup Moves the Goalposts Even Further

The 2025 KTM XC-W range introduces a series of refinements and key touches to the Enduro line-up, bringing over 30 years of race-bred performance, cutting-edge technology, and a fan favorite to the trails.

With over three decades at the sharp end of World Enduro Championships – and countless regional titles – the 2025 KTM XC-W lineup is set to maintain its domination of enduro competition.

Following 2024’s significant 95% overhaul, the 2025 range continues to use revolutionary closed-cartridge suspension, a refined frame and bodywork, and industry-defining technology.



The most notable change is the ‘orange’ makeover. Here, the previous 1990s-inspired purple highlights are replaced by a timeless silver-gray graphic over predominantly orange bodywork and a black frame. The seat remains orange, featuring a high-grip seat cover and textured grip strips, which can also be found on the frame protectors, tank shrouds, and bar pad.

At the rear, handling is further refined thanks to new settings for the WP XPLOR PDS shock, resulting in an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation. The swingarm also gets an update, with a machined unit to improve the durability of the chain slider.

Up front, a new fuel tank mount now secures the tank more firmly in place while keeping the frame protected against scrubbing.

All models in the range keep the hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, which is renowned for its flex parameters, rider feedback, and straight-line stability, with a 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork and WP XPLOR PDS shock taking care of suspension duties.

The 2025 KTM XC-W 2-stroke range consists of the KTM 150 XC-W, KTM 250 XC-W, and KTM 300 XC-W. The 4-stroke machine in the range remains the dirt-ripping KTM 450 XCF-W filling the ranks.

The 2025 KTM XC-W range is the culmination of years of R&D fighting at the sharp end of Enduro competition worldwide. With dynamic race-bred performance, focused ergonomics, and leading technology, the 2025 KTM Enduro range is primed and ready to challenge any terrain and redefine limits.

As always, a dedicated collection of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts is designed to provide the highest levels of performance and protection, with collections ready to meet the needs of hobby riders and pro racers alike.

The new 2025 KTM XC-W range will be rolling off the Austria production line soon and available at authorized KTM dealers from July onward. For more information, visit ktm.com.

SOURCE : KTM