Leatt Celebrates 20 Years of Protection and Performance

It began in 2004 with a groundbreaking protective product: the Leatt-Brace.

Fast forward to today, and Leatt has become a top name in mountain biking and extreme motorsports protection. Founder Dr. Chris Leatt says, “For the past 20 years, it’s been incredibly rewarding to know our passion and products have revolved around saving lives.”

The Origins of Leatt Protective Equipment

After witnessing the heartbreaking loss of a fellow motocross racer, Dr. Chris Leatt, a neurosurgeon in training and a passionate rider, saw the urgent need for a neck brace to guard against common neck injuries.

Over the next three years, Dr. Leatt developed a rough prototype designed to work with a helmet to provide significant neck protection.

This was the humble beginning of our brand. The award-winning Leatt-Brace not only defined the category but also revolutionized neck protection.

As more riders embraced the brace, neck injuries declined.

A ten-year independent study by Great Lakes EMS Inc. showed the effectiveness of wearing a neck brace: without one, neck injuries were 89% more likely, death from a cervical spinal injury was 69% more likely, non-fatal cervical spinal injuries were 75% more likely, and collarbone fractures were 45% more likely. Link to study: https://www.actionsportsems.com/case-study-neck-brace

“These studies back up what we’ve seen in our testing – and validate the importance of riding with a neck brace,” Dr. Leatt shares. “It’s incredibly fulfilling and a huge point of pride to see my life’s work making such a real difference.”

Expanding the Product Line

Building on the success of the Leatt neck brace, we expanded our range to include helmets, body armor, knee braces, elbow guards, hydration systems, and apparel. By 2025, there will be over 430 different Leatt products across three line categories.

Today, Leatt designs comprehensive head-to-toe protection for all kinds of riders: Mountain Bikers, Motocross, and Adventure Moto riders.

Our commitment to ongoing research, development, and testing happens at the Leatt Lab in Cape Town, South Africa. Here, products are meticulously designed and rigorously tested. The result is high-performance protective gear for both pros and casual riders. We collaborate directly with pro athletes, using their feedback in our R&D efforts to ensure every product is state of the art.

The Future of Protective Riding Gear

Since day one, Leatt has been dedicated to protecting riders, whether on bicycles, motorbikes, snowmobiles or other open-air vehicles.

Dr. Leatt notes, “Our mission revolves around saving lives and preventing injuries, and with this core of our vision, we’ve attracted some of the smartest minds in the industry.”

“As a cross-country rider myself, I’m thrilled to see our endurance line grow. But look out for new product categories. We’re constantly innovating as technology advances. We’re exploring what’s needed in different sports, and we have some exciting new stuff coming. Stay tuned!”

About Leatt:

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt develops head-to-toe personal protective equipment for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. The range of Leatt products is designed for participants in extreme sports: motorcycling, cycling, mountain biking, all-terrain vehicles use, and snowmobiling. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

SOURCE: LEATT