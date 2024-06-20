Triumph Unveils Limited Edition MY25 Speed Triple 1200 RR in Collaboration with Breitling

Only 270 Limited Edition motorcycles with matching Triumph Owners Exclusive watches available

Premium paint scheme with gold hand-painted detailing, luxury leather seat with French stitching, and high specification Akrapovic silencer

Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch, with titanium and 18k red gold, an anthracite dial, and brown leather strap

Modern technology meets classic style in the latest collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling; two pioneering brands known for precision engineering, performance, and style.

Capturing the essence of freedom on the open road and celebrating the brands’ shared spirit of bold innovation, Triumph unveils a top of the range Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition, while Breitling introduces a distinctive Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch.

Proud owners of the new Limited Edition motorcycle will also have the unique opportunity to purchase a made-to-order Triumph Owners Exclusive watch featuring a carbon dial, brown alligator strap, and a caseback engraved with their motorcycle’s unique number, which is inscribed on the top yoke of the bike, creating a unique set where the watch and motorcycle enrich each other’s story.

Limited to only 270 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide, the Limited Editon features a bespoke paint scheme with premium gold hand-painted detailing, leather seat with French stitching, exclusive high-specification Akrapovič silencer, and ultra-light carbon fiber parts.

Breitling’s presence is in the details: a custom Breitling start screen, the Breitling logo laser-etched onto the machined rear wheel finisher, and a distinct gold Breitling badge on the tank.

Known for its exhilarating performance, the Speed Triple 1200 RR impresses with its Öhlins semi-active suspension, track-derived specification, and beautifully crafted cockpit fairing accentuating its signature single rounded headlight.

The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch is a fusion of titanium and 18k red gold graced with an anthracite dial, echoing the dark shades of the motorcycle, while their golden details pay homage to the class-leading Öhlins front forks of the Speed Triple 1200 RR. This new iteration is perfectly complemented by a perforated brown leather strap, capturing the essence of freedom on the open road. Originally designed for the Italian aerobatics team Frecce Tricolori in 1983, the Chronomat bucked the quartz trend by reinstating mechanical chronographs to their former prominence. It’s this spirit of bold innovation that thrives in the new Chronomat B01 42 Triumph — a watch born from a shared philosophy with Triumph’s own pioneering role in the world of motorcycles.

Triumph CEO Nick Bloor says, “Teaming up with Breitling, we’ve united two worlds, delivering our shared passions for precision, speed, and impeccable style.”

“The Chronomat and the Speed Triple 1200 RR exemplify our joint devotion to the highest standards of design and performance,” added Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “With Triumph, we share a rugged spirit that combines artistry with adventure.”

ON THE ROAD

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition will be available from $25,995 USD & $29,995 CAD. Customers can find more information at triumphmotorcycles.com. Bikes are estimated to arrive in dealerships beginning in June 2024.

SOURCE: TRIUMPH