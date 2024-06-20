Triumph Unveils Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition

Triumph Motorcycles reveals stunning T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition

Exclusive numbered limited edition, only 925 available worldwide

Celebrating Elvis and the fascinating tale of his ‘Memphis Mafia’ Bonnevilles, Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a stunning T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition.

Combining authentic style, performance, and modern capability, with a beautifully detailed design scheme, this distinctive T120 takes styling cues from Elvis’ most iconic ’68 ‘Comeback Special’ performance.

Unmistakable ELVIS gold lettering, representing set lights, together with Elvis Presley’s signature, feature prominently on the tank and side panels, while die-hard fans will find fascinating Elvis details on the bike, including a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem. This was a personal mantra that captured his work ethic and the design featured on the necklace presented to each of his Memphis Mafia.

The rich Carnival Red color scheme was inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville created to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023. And just like the Bonneville T120 TT which featured in Comedy Western ‘Stay Away Joe’ and the Bonnevilles which were gifted to the Memphis Mafia in 1965, the modern T120 retains the iconic Bonneville DNA, timeless silhouette and distinctive sculpted tank that so impressed Elvis.

Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminum Silver beautifully complement the striped fenders, accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. A deep, high-quality chrome finish has been applied to carefully selected parts, including the sweeping twin skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers, adding lustrous detail to this iconic model.

This special collaboration offers motorcycle and music fans an unprecedented opportunity to own their own piece of the Elvis and Triumph legend. Limited to 925 worldwide, the bikes feature a special numbered handlebar clamp with laser etched Elvis Presley signature, and each one will be presented along with a Sony gold disc, in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, encasing a bespoke certificate of authenticity, signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“It’s been incredible to see the customer reaction to the custom Bonneville that raised so much for charity earlier this year, and our search for the Memphis Mafia Bonnevilles, which has unearthed wonderful glimpses into the past,” said Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud. “With so much interest in the story so far, we’re confident our passionate customers will be thrilled at the chance to own this magnificent tribute to the biggest selling solo artist in history, when it arrives in dealerships.”

MEMPHIS MAFIA BONNEVILLES

Elvis’ introduction to Triumph Motorcycles was in 1965 while taking a break from filming and spending time with his closest friends, known as the ‘Memphis Mafia’, at his Bel Air home. Friend Jerry Schilling had ordered a new Triumph T120 Bonneville and Elvis took it for a ride around the neighborhood. Elvis was impressed, and when he returned, he told his transportation manager, Alan Fortis, to “order one for all the guys, but…it has to be tonight!” Motorcycle dealers Bill Robertson & Sons managed to deliver seven Triumphs that night – two more followed soon after – and Elvis and his friends rode together around Bel Air late into the evening, only stopping when neighbors called the police to complain.

Triumph is on the hunt to track down the Bonnevilles, with several leads already adding to the dossier of evidence. One customer came forward to share that she was once the proud owner of Jerry Schilling’s Bonneville, and still has a registration document to prove it! Sadly, the bike, now repainted pink, had been sold years ago, but with the bike’s VIN confirmed, the search continues. Customers with any information relating to these bikes are asked to email the details to elvistriumph@triumphmotorcycles.com.

The Memphis Mafia story inspired a one-of-a-kind ‘Elvis Presley’ Triumph Bonneville motorcycle and matching Gibson Les Paul Guitar which sold for $20,000 at the Amelia Island Auction held by Bonhams | Cars earlier this year. The auction was in aid of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, who continue Elvis’ legacy of generosity by supporting numerous charitable causes.

AUTHENTIC MODERN CLASSIC DESIGN

The Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition features beautiful twin dial instruments, with an analogue speedometer, tachometer and integrated multi-function LCD screen that is striking, yet easy-to-read in all light conditions. Refined details such as the 3-bar classic tank badge and classic machined engine fins, are faithful to the iconic 1959 Bonneville.

TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE

Combining modern performance and efficiency with timeless character, the 1200cc parallel twin delivers a powerful, torque-rich performance, with the unmistakable sound of a British twin and charismatic 270° firing interval. Specifically tuned to deliver high torque from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, the T120 is known for its exhilarating performance. The 1200 twin engine delivers 77.4 LB-FT of peak torque at a very low 3500 rpm and its power peaks 78.9 HP at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements, and offers excellent fuel economy.

CLASS LEADING HANDLING

Renowned for its agile, confidence-inspiring feel on the road, dedicated chassis, with relaxed riding position, the T120 has a dual seat that offers all-day comfort, with a low height of just 31 inches (790mm). The latest generation ABS with twin-piston Brembo floating front calipers and 12-inch (310mm) discs give superb feel and power for confident braking, while Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control maximizes safety and control.

TECHNOLOGY AS STANDARD

Packed with high specification technology, the T120 features a ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control and single-button cruise control fitted as standard.

Making it even more user friendly, the rider can select between Rain and Road riding modes, which will tailor the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions. More modern touches include LED lights, under-seat USB-A charging socket and immobilizer.

ON THE ROAD

The new T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition will be available starting at $15,495 USD & $17,495 CAD. Customers can reserve now with their local authorized Triumph dealer and find out more at the links below. Bikes will arrive in dealerships from September, 2024.

Canada: triumph-motorcycles.ca

SPECIFICATION

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 10.0:1 Maximum Power 80 PS / 78.9 bhp (58.8 kW) @ 6,550 rpm Maximum Torque 77.4 LB-FT (105 Nm) @ 3,500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers Final Drive Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, torque assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel twin cradle frame Swingarm Twin-sided fabrication Front Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 18 x 2.75 inches Rear Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 17 x 4.25 inches Front Tire 100/90-18 Rear Tire 150/70 R17 Front Suspension 41mm cartridge forks Rear Suspension Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment Front Brakes Twin 12 inch (310mm) discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Rear Brakes Single 10 inch (255mm) disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width (Handlebars) 30.7 inches (780 mm) Height Without Mirrors 43.3 inches (1100 mm) Seat Height 31.1 inches (790 mm) Wheelbase 57 Inches (1450 mm) Rake 25.5 ° Trail 4.1 inches (105.2 mm) Wet weight 520 lbs (236 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 3.83 gal (14.5 liters) SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles/16,000 Km or 12 Months, whichever comes first CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km) Emissions 107 g/km EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC.

Fuel consumption and emissions figures are measured according to the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) under specific test conditions and provided for comparison purposes. Actual fuel economy may vary depending on factors such as riding style, accessory fitment, rider and pillion weight and tire pressures, as well as external environmental conditions.

