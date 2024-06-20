Torin Collins set to make CSBK debut in Edmonton

The third round of the 2024 Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will have a little more star power, as Torin Collins is set to make a wildcard appearance in the pro categories at RAD Torque Raceway, June 21-23.

He is expected to pilot a privateer Kawasaki ZX-10R in the feature GP Bikes Pro Superbike category, his first official racing action aboard a Superbike machine.

“I’m really looking forward to doing a CSBK round this year, it will be fun to ride in the Canadian national series,” Collins said. “I haven’t raced a Superbike before and I don’t have much seat time on the bike at all, so that’s going to be a challenge. However, I’m really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd and riding at RAD Torque.”

Collins has enjoyed an extensive career at a young age oversees, competing in the European Talent Cup and British Talent Cup before advancing to the JuniorGP World Championship in 2023, considered to be the primary Moto3 feeder category.

He became the first and thus far only Canadian to ever score points in a JuniorGP race, finishing 15th in Valencia, Spain last season.

Collins then joined the MotoAmerica Supersport championship last season, finishing fourth and second in his only two races for the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki squad at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 18-year-old out of Calgary, Alberta switched to Altus Motorsports Suzuki this season, where he currently sits 14th in the overall standings with a best finish of seventh in Road America.

Collins, considered to be one of the rising stars of North American racing, will now make his Bridgestone CSBK debut as the series heads west to Edmonton, returning to RAD Torque Raceway for the first time since 2015.

Collins is currently scheduled to race this weekend, June 14-16, in the fourth round of the MotoAmerica championship at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Main picture: [Photo: Courtesy of Torin Collins Racing via One Percent Magazine].

SOURCE: CSBK