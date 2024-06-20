Alex Dumas returning to CSBK aboard Economy Lube Ducati

The 2024 Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will feature an exciting new addition when it returns to action in Edmonton, as former champion Alex Dumas is slated to make his return to the series at RAD Torque Raceway, June 21-23.

Dumas will be joining forces with Economy Lube Ducati to headline a brand-new project beginning in round three, having completed a private test at Shannonville on Friday.

The 22-year-old became the youngest GP Bikes Pro Superbike champion ever when he captured the title in his rookie season in 2021, finishing as the national runner-up in each of the last two seasons to rival Ben Young.

Dumas elected not to participate in the full campaign as he prepared for the 101st Loudon Classic in New Hampshire, where he recently finished 13th, but his absence will not last more than two rounds as he now heads west to Edmonton.

The Quebec City native will now make his return official aboard a Ducati V4 Panigale, joining an Economy Lube stable that was previously headlined by Trevor Dion and has offered title support to riders such as Elliot Vieira, Mavrick Cyr, and Dylan Bauer.

A two-time MotoAmerica champion in the junior categories, Dumas has been historically successful since returning north of the border, winning 12 times and scoring 24 podiums in just 26 career Superbike races, crashing out of the lead in his only two podium absences.

His win rate (46.2%) trails only Jordan Szoke (50.6% with 78 wins in 154 races) for the best all-time in CSBK history, and his most recent victory in the 2023 finale moved him into a tie with Don Munroe for the fifth-most in the Superbike class.

Dumas’ return will play a pivotal role in the championship battle, where three-time champion and rival Young currently leads BMW-mate Sam Guerin by eleven points entering Edmonton, the third of six scheduled rounds.

More information can be found on the series’ official website at CSBK.ca.

Main picture: Alex Dumas is returning to CSBK next weekend for round three in Edmonton riding the Economy Lube Ducati. [Photo: Colin Fraser].

SOURCE: CSBK