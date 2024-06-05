Mark Your Calendars: 2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows locked in

Canada’s premier powersports event, the Motorcycle and Powersport Show, comes back to B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec in January and February

Riding enthusiasts can circle dates for next year, as Moto Canada announces the 2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows across the country.

The shows will once again go from west to east in January and February:

Vancouver: January 17-19 at the Abbotsford Tradex

Calgary: January 31-February 2 at BMO Centre at Stampede Park

Toronto: February 14-16 at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place

Montreal: February 28-March 2 at Palais de Congrès

“After an incredible run of shows in 2024, we can’t wait to get back on the road in 2025,” says Landon French, President and CEO of Moto Canada. “We made great strides last year and we’re so excited to show our crowds their favourite rides along with some exciting new attractions.”

Along with showcasing the best new motorcycles, ATVs, Scooters, and Side by Sides on the market, the Motorcycle and Powersport Shows will promote the groups, clubs and organizations that make riding in Canada what it is, celebrate women who ride, promote safety on our roads, spotlight innovation in the industry, showcase adventure riding, highlight the industry’s economic impact and so much more.

Returning and first-time showgoers can look forward to the return of She Rides Night, the ExPLR zone and riding academies for adults and kids, but stay tuned later this year for what new and expanded features for all ages will be hitting the show floor.

Source: Moto Canada