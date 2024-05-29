Canadian Kawasaki Motors Announces 2024 CSBK Contingency Awards

Canadian Kawasaki Motors (CKM) is pleased to announce its 2024 road racing contingency program. CKM is offering contingency to support Kawasaki riders across all classes of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship series (CSBK).

Contingency is available to riders who finish the season in the top 3 of the championship in their respective CSBK classes.

The impressive Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-4R, Ninja 650, and Ninja 400 are all eligible for championship contingency.

New this year, a large contingency payout for the Niagara Race Crafters ZX-4RR Cup Pro-Am class. Kawasaki will pay a combined contingency for the top three points finishes across both pro and amateur riders in this class.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors is excited to support professional and amateur road racing in Canada and reward its riders with these championship contingency payments.

2024 Canadian Superbike Championship Contingency Prizes from Kawasaki are:

Riders must participate in a minimum of 4 of the 6 CSBK national rounds to be eligible for contingency. Their machines must also sport the Ninja and Kawasaki logos, as well as prominent green accents on their motorcycle.

The next round of the Canadian Superbike Championship happens June 7-9 in Grand Bend, Ontario.

Let the good times roll.

Main picture: Mack Weil, winner of the inaugural Niagara Race Crafters ZX-4RR Cup race at Shannonville. Photo credit: Mack Weil Racing.

Source: Kawasaki