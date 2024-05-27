“69 SIXTY NINE” The sexiest by Lord Drake Kustoms!

Due to its name “69 SIXTY NINE” and the posture it represents, it is the most sexual transformed motorcycle that Lord Drake Kustoms has created in his Harley customization workshop in Vélez Málaga (Spain) to date…. A Sportster 1200 Bobber designed and created by Francisco Alí Manén (owner of LDK)

Furthermore, this Harley is very attractive because it is a custom motorcycle that, as it was built, seemed more daring and sexy. Also something unrestrained and radical, but elegant. This Sportster Bobber called “69 SIXTY NINE” has a very casual style and for all audiences (young and not so young, bikers and non-bikers) it is a perfect custom motorcycle to ride on any street in the most Californian style. While people look at you as you pass. With a powerful sound and a lot of joy when walking.The “sixty-nine” also has a somewhat radical stance that encourages you to twist the accelerator at the entrance to a highway. It’s simply “69”…sometimes it relaxes you, other times it takes you to maximum excitement!…According to Fran Manen’s own words.

What was clear, it was the Lord Drake Kustoms team, they were looking for something striking and simple at the same time. That’s why when it came to painting this Harley Davidson, striking white was combined with elegant black. In addition, he put a touch of union between both colors in gold (aged) without abusing this color so as not to end up in a vulgar motorcycle.

This Sportster Bobber style motorcycle, based on a Harley Davidson Sportster 1200, is the first in a series that has already received orders for several units in the LDK Harley and custom workshop in Vélez Málaga; from where they ship them all over the world. Fran Manen, owner of the brand, has also customized two motorcycles from this series in his workshop in Miami.

TECHNICAL INFO:

Name: “Sixty Nine”

Style: Old School / Bobber / Cafe Racer

Brand: Harley Davidson.

Model: Sportster 1200 C.

Engine: 1,200 cc.

Transmission: Chain kit by LDK.

Foot Controls: Forward controls.

Brakes: DNA brake discs.

Front Wheel: 21 ”Rims Fat Daddy.

Rear Wheel: 16” Rims Fat Daddy.

Gas Tank: Peanut 3.3 gallons.

Front Suspension: Modified by LDK.

Rear Suspension: -2 ”lowered.

Front Fender: by LDK.

Rear Fender: by LDK.

Seat: HD.

Exhaust: by LDK.

Air Filter: Dragged.

Speedometer: Joker Machine side mount and stock speedo.

Side Plate: by LDK.

Lighting: Headlight, rear light, turn signals…

Others: handlebar, grips, levers, gas cap, footpegs, spark plug cables, mirrors, etc…

SOURCE: Lord Drake Kustoms